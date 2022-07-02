What happened in Love Island episode 26 last night? Full recap

All's fair in love and war, and all that.

It was a dramatic night in the Love Island villa, with two more contestants exiting the show after their fellow islanders voted for them to leave.

And if that wasn't excitement enough for one episode, there was a BIG development that is guaranteed to ruffle everyone's feathers.

It's official: the dreaded Casa Amor is back, which means the boys and girls are in for one hell of a ride.

Didn't get to tune in last night? You can watch Love Island on catch up, otherwise read on for our full recap of episode 25.

What happened on Love Island episode 26 last night?

Last night marked the end of the Love Island road for Antigoni Buxton and Charlie Radnedge after their peers made the "very hard" decision to eliminate them from the running.

"One of us was going to have to go, so obviously I'd rather I got to stay, but it is what it is," said Antigoni. "I’m really happy for Danica that she's going to get her chance to explore. I think she was really, really excited to meet somebody."

Charlie added: "Perhaps I could have had a bit more chance to find someone but it is what it is."

But their sadness was short-lived following the announcement that the ladies were going on a girls' night out – which turned out to be a ruse by the crafty Love island producers. The GNO was, in fact, code for Casa Amor (dun, dun dunnn!) – and six shiny new men for the ladies to feast their eyes on.

The addition of the new arrivals also means that Gemma Owen isn't the only one on the show with a famous dad, with Ronan Keating's son Jack joining the mix.

"He will be watching when I'm on it for sure," he said. "He's buzzing for me. Me and my dad are very close, we're best mates."

While opposites attract, commonality can also lead to romance. Should Luca Bish be worried?

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were also in a good place prior to the girls' departure, with both going out of their way to make the other feel appreciated – the former got her morning coffee, while the latter received a plate of post-workout pancakes.

But is that all about to change following this seismic development?

Grab your cagoules, folks. There's a storm coming...

