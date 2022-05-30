Michael Owen's daughter Gemma Owen joins Love Island 2022 line-up
The England footballer's daughter is entering the villa this season.
England footballer Michael Owen's daughter Gemma has been announced as part of the Love Island 2022 line-up
She joins the likes of paramedic Paige Thorne, hotel waitress Indiyah Polack, microbiologist Dami Hope and model Tasha Ghouri.
Dressage rider Gemma is the youngest contestant in this year's line-up so far, and is hoping to find love in the villa this summer after her last relationship ended.
Read on to find out more about Gemma before her Love Island debut.
Gemma Owen - Key facts
Age: 19
From: Chester
Job: International dressage rider and business owner
Instagram: @gemowen_1
Why did Gemma Owen want to take part in Love Island?
Self-described as "fun, flirty and fiery", Gemma explained that she had been seeing someone but it didn't work out.
"I was seeing someone and then that didn’t work out so I thought, 'Why not?'," she explained of her reasons for joining Love Island.
She added: "I am open to finding love, I’m wanting to have a really fun summer."
What is Gemma Owen looking for in a partner?
Gemma hasn't defined her type on paper just yet, but she has talked about her competitive nature.
"Sport has always been a big thing for me and my family. My dad [Michael Owen] was a professional football player. I’ve competed for Great Britain in dressage since I was 11-years-old. I’ve travelled all across Europe competing in big arenas in big competitions. I would say I’m very competitive," she explained.
Which, of course, could mean things might get heated in the villa.
"I will always go for what I want," she said. "But at the same time, I’m not going to mess up something for someone who is in a proper relationship or get in the way of a couple if they have a genuine connection. I wouldn’t do anything to another girl that I wouldn’t be happy with them doing to me."
When does Love Island 2022 start?
Fans don't have too long to wait before we're introduced to the cast onscreen as they enter the new Love Island villa. The premiere will land on Monday 6th June and, according to narrator Iain Stirling, it could be the sexiest season so be sure to clear your calendar before then.
Love Island 2022 begins on Monday 6th June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.
