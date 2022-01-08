Who is Doughnuts on The Masked Singer? Theories, clues and songs

ITV’s The Masked Singer kicked off in the new year and the guesses are already coming in thick and fast as to which stars are behind the wild disguises.

Advertisement

With two contestants already having been unmasked, the remaining season three The Masked Singer costumes include Bagpipes, Lionfish, Traffic Cone, Panda, Rockhopper, Mushroom, Firework, Poodle and Robobunny.

It’s one disguise in particular, however, that has captured fans’ imaginations – Doughnuts, who will return to the stage tonight (Saturday 8th January 2022) for the show’s special Movie Night episode.

While some fans have been left bamboozled as to who’s behind the mask, others are convinced former England footballer Michael Owen is behind the costume.

So could it be Michael Owen? Or have viewers got the wrong end of the stick?

As the show continues, RadioTimes.com will keep you updated with all the clues, guesses and theories you need to know about Doughnuts.

Who is Doughnuts? Songs, clues, guesses

ITV

Songs:

Week One – Eye of the Tiger by Survivor

Clues:

Liverpudlian accent

Football sweets featured in a ‘pic n mix’

Described himself as “extra speedy”

Fact: “As well as being sweet, I’ve also been savoury”

Guesses:

Michael Owen

Robbie Fowler

Gary Lineker

Nick Grimshaw

The Masked Singer theories

Is Doughnuts Michael Owen?

If you ask us, we’d be sure Doughnuts was hiding Michael Owen underneath the bulky costume.

Apart from simply sounding quite like the former England superstar, the clues certainly pointed towards the striker.

With nods to football all over the first VT package, it seems inevitable this contestant has played the beautiful game before.

But what really points towards Owen was the flippant comment about Doughnuts being a jockey… Owen owns horses of his own and has described his “third love” after family and football as horse racing.

And fans are in agreement, with many sharing their comments on social media. Michael, is that you?

I’m a wee bit behind on the Masked Singer but I’m convinced Doughnuts is Michael Owen. — Scott (@SMcCue83) January 1, 2022

Is Doughnuts Robbie Fowler?

Getty Images

Former Liverpool FC legend Robbie Fowler could be hiding behind the Doughnuts mask.

Like Michael Owen, Fowler enjoyed a successful football career, and was best known for his stint at the Merseyside club.

Is Doughnuts Nick Grimshaw?

Getty Images

Rita Ora thinks her her pal and radio presenter Nick Grimshaw could behind the mask. She pointed out that he appeared on the celebrity version of The Great British Bake Off, which could be a major reference to the doughnut costume.

Some fans were quick to agree. One tweeted: “Am I the only one who thinks Doughnuts is @grimmers? Northern DJ was on Great British Bake Off. Might need more clues though as I can’t link the crisps to Nick Grimshaw.” Nick, it it you?

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

If you want to start figuring out who else could be under the masks, here our all of our other The Masked Singer theories and investigations so far:

Advertisement

The Masked Singer is on Saturdays on ITV. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.