Who is Doughnuts on The Masked Singer? Theories, clues and songs
Published:
ITV’s The Masked Singer kicked off in the new year and the guesses are already coming in thick and fast as to which stars are behind the wild disguises.
With two contestants already having been unmasked, the remaining season three The Masked Singer costumes include Bagpipes, Lionfish, Traffic Cone, Panda, Rockhopper, Mushroom, Firework, Poodle and Robobunny.
It’s one disguise in particular, however, that has captured fans’ imaginations – Doughnuts, who will return to the stage tonight (Saturday 8th January 2022) for the show’s special Movie Night episode.
While some fans have been left bamboozled as to who’s behind the mask, others are convinced former England footballer Michael Owen is behind the costume.
So could it be Michael Owen? Or have viewers got the wrong end of the stick?
As the show continues, RadioTimes.com will keep you updated with all the clues, guesses and theories you need to know about Doughnuts.
Who is Doughnuts? Songs, clues, guesses
Songs:
Week One – Eye of the Tiger by Survivor
Clues:
- Liverpudlian accent
- Football sweets featured in a ‘pic n mix’
- Described himself as “extra speedy”
Fact: “As well as being sweet, I’ve also been savoury”
Guesses:
- Michael Owen
- Robbie Fowler
- Gary Lineker
- Nick Grimshaw
The Masked Singer theories
Is Doughnuts Michael Owen?
If you ask us, we’d be sure Doughnuts was hiding Michael Owen underneath the bulky costume.
Apart from simply sounding quite like the former England superstar, the clues certainly pointed towards the striker.
With nods to football all over the first VT package, it seems inevitable this contestant has played the beautiful game before.
But what really points towards Owen was the flippant comment about Doughnuts being a jockey… Owen owns horses of his own and has described his “third love” after family and football as horse racing.
And fans are in agreement, with many sharing their comments on social media. Michael, is that you?
I’m a wee bit behind on the Masked Singer but I’m convinced Doughnuts is Michael Owen.— Scott (@SMcCue83) January 1, 2022
Is Doughnuts Robbie Fowler?
Former Liverpool FC legend Robbie Fowler could be hiding behind the Doughnuts mask.
Like Michael Owen, Fowler enjoyed a successful football career, and was best known for his stint at the Merseyside club.
Is Doughnuts Nick Grimshaw?
Rita Ora thinks her her pal and radio presenter Nick Grimshaw could behind the mask. She pointed out that he appeared on the celebrity version of The Great British Bake Off, which could be a major reference to the doughnut costume.
Some fans were quick to agree. One tweeted: “Am I the only one who thinks Doughnuts is @grimmers? Northern DJ was on Great British Bake Off. Might need more clues though as I can’t link the crisps to Nick Grimshaw.” Nick, it it you?
