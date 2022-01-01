Who is Lionfish on The Masked Singer? Theories, clues and songs

Who’s that behind the mask? We will find out soon as season three of The Masked Singer is almost here and while we wait for New Year to roll around, we have the full list of The Masked Singer season three contestants to look over.

The famous faces who we are allowed to see are all back for another outing. So that is Joel Dommett back on hosting duties, and the judges will be once again made up of Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan.

Less clear by design though are who ITV has signed up sing us a tune or two this year, but we do know what masks they will be sporting at least. There are 12 celebs again this year, and one of those is Lionfish.

But which celebrity will we see when the mask is removed? Here’s everything we know so far about Lionfish!

Who is Lionfish? Songs, clues, guesses

Lionfish is set to roar when he or she takes to the big stage in the New Year, but who is it under the mask?

We would just be playing a clueless guessing game if we tried to work it out now, but that will all change when the show gets going.

We’ll be keeping track of all the Lionfish clues and song choices right here when the show gets going so we can try to suss out who this mystery celebrity is together!

When does The Masked Singer season three start?

We knew that The Masked Singer was going to be part of the ITV schedule, and we really have no time to wait at all once 2022 gets going. Episode one will air on Saturday, 1st January on ITV at 7pm and that will be followed by episode two that will air the following day on 2nd January at 7:30pm.

The Masked Singer returns to ITV on New Years Day.