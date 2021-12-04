Who is The Masked Singer? Season 3 spoilers, theories and clues revealed

Season three of The Masked Singer is on the way, and all the characters for this year have now been revealed!

Advertisement

They’ll be singing their hearts out to impress the judging panel, which includes Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan, who joined the series last year as a replacement for Ken Jeong, while Joel Dommett will return to host the eccentric show.

Each week, viewers will be given different clues (and a few red herrings) to help work out which celebrity is behind the mask.

So, as we get ready for season three to kick off and the guessing game to begin, here’s a full list of characters.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Chandelier

ITV

Hoping to light up the room with their performance is Chandelier.

Bagpipes

ITV

The pride of Scotland is planning to hit the high notes, but will they be able to keep their cover?

Lionfish

ITV

Hear them roar, it’s Lionfish. So, will viewers be shore about their true identity?

Doughnuts

ITV

They might look like a sweet treat to you, but Doughnuts is ready to run rings around anyone trying to work out who they are.

Traffic Cone

ITV

They might be able to stop traffic in high-vis fashion, but will they be given the green light for their performance?

Panda

ITV

Bamboo-zling those who try to guess who’s behind the mask, meet Panda.

Rockhopper

ITV

Rockhopper will be making tweet music in a bid to peng-win The Masked Singer season three.

Mushroom

ITV

Hoping to go all the way and be crowned champignon, it’s Mushroom.

Firework

ITV

Making their way onto the stage with a bang is Firework!

Poodle

ITV

Poodle promises to deliver paw-some performances.

Snow Leopard

ITV

This singer is snow joke – it’s Snow Leopard, who is sure to this deliver a chilling performance this Winter.

Robobunny

ITV

Is it a robot? Is it a bunny? No! It’s Robobunny, who will be hopping onto the stage with their futuristic performance.

Advertisement

The Masked Singer season three starts this December on ITV. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news and features.