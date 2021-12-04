Who is The Masked Singer? Season 3 spoilers, theories and clues revealed
The next batch of colourful contestants have been revealed!
Published:
Season three of The Masked Singer is on the way, and all the characters for this year have now been revealed!
They’ll be singing their hearts out to impress the judging panel, which includes Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan, who joined the series last year as a replacement for Ken Jeong, while Joel Dommett will return to host the eccentric show.
Each week, viewers will be given different clues (and a few red herrings) to help work out which celebrity is behind the mask.
So, as we get ready for season three to kick off and the guessing game to begin, here’s a full list of characters.
Chandelier
Hoping to light up the room with their performance is Chandelier.
Bagpipes
The pride of Scotland is planning to hit the high notes, but will they be able to keep their cover?
Lionfish
Hear them roar, it’s Lionfish. So, will viewers be shore about their true identity?
Doughnuts
They might look like a sweet treat to you, but Doughnuts is ready to run rings around anyone trying to work out who they are.
Traffic Cone
They might be able to stop traffic in high-vis fashion, but will they be given the green light for their performance?
Panda
Bamboo-zling those who try to guess who’s behind the mask, meet Panda.
Rockhopper
Rockhopper will be making tweet music in a bid to peng-win The Masked Singer season three.
Mushroom
Hoping to go all the way and be crowned champignon, it’s Mushroom.
Firework
Making their way onto the stage with a bang is Firework!
Poodle
Poodle promises to deliver paw-some performances.
Snow Leopard
This singer is snow joke – it’s Snow Leopard, who is sure to this deliver a chilling performance this Winter.
Robobunny
Is it a robot? Is it a bunny? No! It’s Robobunny, who will be hopping onto the stage with their futuristic performance.
