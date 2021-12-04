The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Who is The Masked Singer? Season 3 spoilers, theories and clues revealed

Who is The Masked Singer? Season 3 spoilers, theories and clues revealed

The next batch of colourful contestants have been revealed!

The Masked Singer season three contestants

Published:

Season three of The Masked Singer is on the way, and all the characters for this year have now been revealed!

Advertisement

They’ll be singing their hearts out to impress the judging panel, which includes Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan, who joined the series last year as a replacement for Ken Jeong, while Joel Dommett will return to host the eccentric show.

Each week, viewers will be given different clues (and a few red herrings) to help work out which celebrity is behind the mask.

So, as we get ready for season three to kick off and the guessing game to begin, here’s a full list of characters.

Chandelier 

The Masked Singer Chandelier
ITV

Hoping to light up the room with their performance is Chandelier.

Bagpipes

The Masked Singer The Bagpipes
ITV

The pride of Scotland is planning to hit the high notes, but will they be able to keep their cover?

Lionfish 

The Masked Singer Lionfish
ITV

Hear them roar, it’s Lionfish. So, will viewers be shore about their true identity?

Doughnuts

The Masked Singer Doughnuts
ITV

They might look like a sweet treat to you, but Doughnuts is ready to run rings around anyone trying to work out who they are.

Traffic Cone 

The Masked Singer Traffic Cone
ITV

They might be able to stop traffic in high-vis fashion, but will they be given the green light for their performance?

Panda

The Masked Singer Panda
ITV

Bamboo-zling those who try to guess who’s behind the mask, meet Panda.

Rockhopper

The Masked Singer Rockhopper
ITV

Rockhopper will be making tweet music in a bid to peng-win The Masked Singer season three.

Mushroom

The Masked Singer Mushroom
ITV

Hoping to go all the way and be crowned champignon, it’s Mushroom.

Firework

The Masked Singer Firework
ITV

Making their way onto the stage with a bang is Firework!

Poodle

The Masked Singer Poodle
ITV

Poodle promises to deliver paw-some performances.

Snow Leopard

The Masked Singer Snow Leopard
ITV

This singer is snow joke – it’s Snow Leopard, who is sure to this deliver a chilling performance this Winter.

Robobunny

The Masked Singer Robobunny
ITV

Is it a robot? Is it a bunny? No! It’s Robobunny, who will be hopping onto the stage with their futuristic performance.

Advertisement

The Masked Singer season three starts this December on ITV. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news and features.

Tags

All about The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer season three contestants
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_RT_1200x800_Widget
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
faitlkneel_1

Promoted by RadioTimes.com:

Garden in comfort and save over £10 on this Garden Kneeler

Read More