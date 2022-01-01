Who is Mushroom on The Masked Singer? Theories, clues and songs

If there was ever a time for The Masked Singer to return, it’s now – thankfully, we don’t have long to wait until the speculation around who The Masked Singer season three contestants are begins.

Back in the judges seats are Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan while Joel Dommett will be trying to keep a straight face while on hosting duties once again.

But who has ITV has signed up to belt out some (hopefully) impressive tunes for us all this year? You can file that under TBC for now but what we do know is what masks they will be wearing when the show starts. There are 12 celebs again this year, and one of those is Mushroom.

But which celebrity will we see when the mask is removed? Here’s everything we know so far about Mushroom!

Who is Mushroom? Songs, clues, guesses

Mushroom will be hoping their singing is of the non-toxic variety when they take to the big stage in the New Year, but who is it under the mask?

Mushroom will debut alongside the rest of The Masked Singer contestants over New Year weekend. We don’t know much about the character, but according to Jonathan Ross they’re “lovely” on stage.

We’ll be keeping track of all the Mushroom clues and song choices right here when the show gets going – but we will be able to figure out who this is before the mask is removed?

When does The Masked Singer season three start?

The Masked Singer is not hanging about with getting its latest series underway and it will take up two nights of our New Year weekend. The show will make its big return on Saturday, 1st January on ITV at 7pm. Happily, we do not have to wait long for the next instalment as episode two will air the following day on 2nd January at 7.30pm.

The Masked Singer returns to ITV on New Years Day.