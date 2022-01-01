Who is Firework on The Masked Singer? Theories, clues and songs

Thankfully, The Masked Singer is here to kickstart the New Year. The Masked Singer season three contestants are all signed up and ready to go, and while we don’t know they are, we do know what they are wearing.

Advertisement

Back to judge are Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan, while Joel Dommett completes the set by returning to his hosting role.

We have 12 celebs again this year, and one of those is Firework, who will no doubt go off with a bang on stage.

But which celebrity will we see when the mask is removed? Here’s everything we know so far about Panda!

Who is Firework? Songs, clues, guesses

Firework is getting ready to sparkle when they take to the big stage in the New Year, but who’s under the mask?

As for who Firework is, we have no idea yet, but then it’s not surprising as we haven’t heard them sing and we’ve been given zero clues so far.

We’ll be keeping track of all the Fireworks clues and song choices right here when the show gets going – but we will be able to figure out who this is before the mask is removed?

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

When does The Masked Singer season three start?

The show will make its big return on Saturday, 1st January on ITV at 7pm. Happily, we don’t have to wait long for the next instalment as episode two will air the following day on 2nd January at 7.30pm.

So, that’s two episodes of The Masked Singer across our New Year weekend to look forward to!

Advertisement

The Masked Singer returns to ITV on New Years Day. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.