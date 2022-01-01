Who is Doughnuts on The Masked Singer? Theories, clues and songs

Season three of The Masked Singer is almost here and that means that we have a lot of crazy costumes on the way. And we already know which brilliant – yet ridiculous – costumes The Masked Singer season three contestants will be wearing when we see them.

Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan are all back in the hot seats once again to try and guess who ITV has bagged, while the host will once again be Joel Dommett.

There are 12 celebs again this year, all wearing elaborate outfits while they sing. One of those is making us a bit hungry – it’s Doughnuts!

But which celebrity will we see when the tasty looking ask is removed? Here’s everything we know so far about Doughnuts.

Who is Doughnuts? Songs, clues, guesses

Doughnuts will try to sprinkle us with musical talent when he or she takes to the big stage in the New Year, but who is it under the mask?

We don’t know much about Doughnuts yet, but we hear from the host and judges that they’re quite the entertainer.

Speaking in an interview, the show’s host Joel Dommett said: “Doughnuts is so entertaining and they really go for it. One of their performances on the show is my favourite so far, it had us all crying with laughter.”

Mo Gilligan added: “I think Doughnuts is the one that makes me smile so much. I really like doughnuts so when I first saw it I found it funny. There was one performance that Doughnuts did that I really could not stop laughing at and people are really going to enjoy it at home. I thought it was so funny. It’s hard to explain without giving anything away but you will know the moment when you see it on the show.”

We’ll get some more hints when Doughnuts takes to the stage for their performance.

And we’ll be keeping track of all the Doughnuts clues and song choices right here so we can try and work out who it is before they remove their mask.

When does The Masked Singer season three start?

We have a double helping of Masked Singer craziness to kick off the New Year with two episodes across two days. The show will make its grand return on Saturday, 1st January on ITV1 at 7pm. But if you find that one helping of masked warbling is not enough then we have some good news, episode two will air the following day on 2nd January at 7:30pm.

The Masked Singer returns to ITV1 on New Years Day. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.