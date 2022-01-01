Who is Chandelier on The Masked Singer? Theories, clues and songs

If you haven’t got The Masked Singer theme tune stuck in your head yet then there is every chance you will soon as series three is on the way to ITV in the New Year – and very early into 2022 at that.

While we don’t know who the celebrities are behind each mask yet, the famous faces we can see are Joel Dommett, who returns to host the show, along with Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan, who are back on the judging panel.

We also know the character names of The Masked Singer season three contestants. There’s 12, and one of them is called Chandelier!

So, who’s that behind the mask? Here’s everything we know so far about the singing light.

Who is Chandelier? Songs, clues, guesses

Chandelier looks set to dazzle when they take to the big stage in the New Year, but who is it under the mask?

We would just be pulling names out of the air at this point with not very much to go on, but we hear that Chandelier is quite an “amazing” performer.

Speaking in an interview, Davina McCall said: “Chandelier is amazing – that’s such an elegant costume.”

We’ll be keeping track of all the Chandelier clues and song choices right here when the show gets going so we can all play detective together!

When does The Masked Singer season three start?

We have a double-whammy of Masked Singer craziness to kick off the New Year. The show will make its grand return on Saturday, 1st January on ITV at 7pm. But if you find that one helping of masked warbling is not enough then we have some good news, episode two will air the following day on 2nd January at 7.30pm.

The Masked Singer returns to ITV on New Years Day.