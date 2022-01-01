Who is Bagpipes on The Masked Singer? Theories, clues and songs

If you are finding things a bit too dull at the moment, then you may well be chomping at the bit for the absolute insanity that is The Masked Singer. We have good news, the show is back for season three – very soon, in fact!

Joel Dommett is back on hosting duties, and the judges will be once again made up of Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan.

But who has ITV has signed up to sing us a tune or two this year as part of The Masked Singer season three contestants? While we don’t know who’s behind the masks, we know Bagpipes is one of the characters.

Here’s everything we know so far about Bagpipes!

Who is Bagpipes? Songs, clues, guesses

Bagpipes will be hoping to pull out all the stops when he or she takes to the big stage in the New Year, but who is it under the mask?

We would just be pulling names out of the air at this point with absolutely nothing to go on, but that will all change when the show gets going.

We’ll be keeping track of all the Bagpipes clues and song choices right here when the show gets going so we can all play detective together!

When does The Masked Singer season three start?

The first weekend of the year will be full of masked singer goodness as we have two episodes to kickstart 2022. The show will make its grand return on Saturday, 1st January on ITV at 7pm. But if you find that one helping of masked warbling is not enough then we have some good news, episode two will air the following day on 2nd January at 7:30pm.

The Masked Singer returns to ITV on New Years Day.