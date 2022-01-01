Who is Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer? Theories, clues and songs

We’ll be welcoming the New Year in style for 2022 with the return of The Masked Singer. We already have the full list of The Masked Singer season three contestants to look over, and the costume department have outdone themselves once again!

Joel Dommett is back once again to preside over proceedings as the host, while the judges will be once again made up of Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan who all make a return after season two.

While we have no idea which famous faces will be playing musical dress up this time, we do know what masks they will be sporting at least. There are 12 celebs again this year, and one of those is a brilliant to look at Traffic Cone.

But which celebrity will we see when the mask is removed? Here’s everything we know so far about Traffic Cone!

Who is Traffic Cone? Songs, clues, guesses

Traffic Cone will be ready to bust out a tune when he or she takes to the big stage in the New Year, but who’s under the mask?

We don’t know much about Traffic Cone, but according to the show’s host Joel Dommett, they’re “incredible and so funny”.

He said: “What Traffic Cone does is they have their legs poking out the bottom but when they finish singing they just sit down so they’re just a traffic cone. It makes us all laugh.”

However, with no songs sung and no clues given, we have no way of even beginning to work out who this is – or any of the contestants for that matter.

We’ll be keeping track of all the Traffic Cone clues and song choices right here when the show gets going so we can all play detective together and crack the (highway) code of who’s under this particular mask.

When does The Masked Singer season three start?

Mark Saturday, 1st January on ITV at 7pm in your diaries as the day we’ll see The Masked Singer season three kick off. And we should see everyone perform over that weekend as episode two will air the following day on 2nd January at 7:30pm. We can be pretty confident the New Year schedule will not get much crazier than this.

The Masked Singer returns to ITV on New Years Day.