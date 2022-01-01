Who is Panda on The Masked Singer? Theories, clues and songs

New Year means new costumes on season three of The Masked Singer. The guessing game with The Masked Singer season three contestants is about to begin, but all we have to go on so far are the outfits.

Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan have all been confirmed to be returning to the show after season two and hosting duties once again fall into the capable hands of Joel Dommett.

Less clear by design though are who ITV has signed up to belt out some (hopefully) impressive musical numbers this year. There are 12 celebs again this year, and one of those is Panda.

But which celebrity will we see when the mask is removed? Here’s everything we know so far about Panda!

Who is Panda? Songs, clues, guesses

Panda is getting ready to perform, and likely leave us bamboozled as to their identity, when they take to the big stage in the New Year, but who’s under the mask?

As for who Panda is, we have no idea yet, but according to the show’s host Joel Dommett it’s the “cutest costume” the show has ever seen.

Speaking in an interview, he said: “One of my favourite characters is Panda. Panda is just really brilliant, they really get involved in the character, they bring so much to it. They are one the best characters on the show ever, they are brilliant.”

We’ll be keeping track of all the Panda clues and song choices right here when the show gets going – but we will be able to figure out who this is before the mask is removed?

When does The Masked Singer season three start?

The Masked Singer is not hanging about with getting its latest series underway in 2022. The show will make its big return on Saturday, 1st January on ITV at 7pm. Happily, we do not have to wait long for the next instalment as episode two will air the following day on 2nd January at 7:30pm.

The Masked Singer returns to ITV on New Years Day. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.