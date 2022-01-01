Who is Robobunny on The Masked Singer? Theories, clues and songs

Season three of The Masked Singer will be underway very soon and full credit must go to the costume team – they have done wonders once again this year. The Masked Singer season three contestants will be dolled up in some truly outlandish costumes – none more so than this one!

Advertisement

Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan will have their best (and worst in Jonathan’s case) guesses at the ready, while host Joel Dommett will be back again to yell the infamous ‘Take it off!’ at the end of each show.

We have 12 celebs again this year, and one of those is Robobunny and this may be our favourite costume from across all three series that we have had so far.

But which celebrity will we see when the mask is removed? Here’s everything we know so far about Robobunny!

Who is Robobunny? Songs, clues, guesses

Robobunny is getting ready to sparkle when they take to the big stage in the New Year, but who is it under the impressive mask?

As for who Robobunny is, that remains a complete mystery at the moment, but we do know a few things about their costume, which the show’s host Joel Dommett says is very difficult to put on.

Speaking about this year’s characters, he said: “We’ve got Robobunny which I’d say is one our most advanced costumes yet, it’s huge. Apparently, it takes three people to get the costume onto the person.”

Davina McCall added: “Robobunny is extraordinary. Robobunny provides carrots on their shoulders, it’s literally insane. I wouldn’t be able to come up with anything even remotely as good as this.”

Agreeing, Rita Ora said: “Robobunny is incredible with the different layers they show. It’s interesting when you get a character that’s holding back which can be a scary strategy and all of a sudden they’re like bang bang!”

We’ll be keeping track of all the Robobunny clues and song choices right here when the show gets going – but we will be able to figure out who this is before the mask is removed?

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

When does The Masked Singer season three start?

The Masked Singer season three begins on Saturday, 1st January on ITV at 7pm. We don’t have to wait long for the next instalment as episode two will air the following day on 2nd January at 7:30pm.

By the end of the first weekend we should know our first two celebs – here’s hoping we are able to guess them correctly!

Advertisement

The Masked Singer returns to ITV on New Years Day. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.