Westlife star is top of fans’ list to be revealed as Robobunny on The Masked Singer

ITV’s The Masked Singer has captured viewers’ imaginations worldwide since it kicked off in the new year, with guesses coming in thick and fast as to which famous faces are behind season three’s line-up of wacky characters.

Still going strong in the competition is Robobunny, the small rabbit in a big mechanical suit – and viewers have given their verdict as to who they think is hiding behind the mask.

RadioTimes.com’s exclusive Twitter poll can reveal that over 60 per cent of voters think Robobunny is actually Westlife singer Mark Feehily.

According to the poll, 63.2 per cent of fans think it’s Feehily, while 16.7 per cent of fans think its country singer Billy Ray Cyrus.

Following closely behind is The Script singer Danny O’Donoghue with 14.4 per cent of the vote, followed by actor Kevin Bacon with 5.7 per cent.

Many fans were convinced singer Feehily was actually Robobunny after the character’s clue package referenced country and line dancing, which could have been a hint at Feehily’s home after it was reported by The Irish Times in 2021 that he was selling his ranch house in Sligo, which came complete with a ‘cowboy bath’.

In addition, Feehily previously expressed interest in joining Strictly Come Dancing and was tipped to be a contender in the 2020 series, so he may have a soft spot for the dance floor.

Other fans were convinced Feehily was behind the mask simply due to the fact that he is a brilliant singer, with some fans accusing him of failing to disguise his voice during Saturday night’s performance.

The celebrity’s VT also offered other clues surrounding their identity, including what appeared to be a reference to Village People after a police badge, builder’s hat and Native American headdress were spotted, which left fans bamboozled.

During Saturday’s show, Robobunny performed a rendition of Shallow from A Star Is Born and offered up two lies and a truth: “These metal shoes are made for more than moonwalking”, “I’m not one for revenge but I’ll always get payback” and “It was a knockout performance that launched my career.”

The Masked Singer airs on ITV on Saturdays.