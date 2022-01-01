Who is Poodle on The Masked Singer? Theories, clues and songs

Detective hats at the ready as season three of The Masked Singer is about to start and give us a New Year weekend to remember. The Masked Singer season three contestants will be practicing their vocals and while we don’t know who they are, we do know the outfits they will be wearing.

Advertisement

The season two judges are all back so expect to see Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan alongside returning host Joel Dommett.

We have 12 celebs again this year, and one of those is Poodle. But will this contestant dazzle, or will their voice be a dog’s dinner?

Here’s everything we know so far about Poodle!

Who is Poodle? Songs, clues, guesses

Poodle will be hoping their singing voice does not resemble a howl when they take to the big stage in the New Year, but who is it under the furry mask?

We have no idea yet but we can’t wait to get our guessing hats on when the show finally returns.

We’ll be keeping track of all the Poodle clues and song choices right here when the show gets going – but we will be able to figure out who this is before the mask is removed?

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

When does The Masked Singer season three start?

Saturday, 1st January on ITV at 7pm is the day to remember for when The Masked Singer season three starts. Happily, we don’t have to wait long for the next instalment as episode two will air the following day on 2nd January at 7:30pm.

So our New Year weekend will have double the masked fun for us to enjoy!

Advertisement

The Masked Singer returns to ITV on New Years Day. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.