Who is Rockhopper on The Masked Singer? Theories, clues and songs

Season three of The Masked Singer is almost here and we’re already obsessed with the show all over again! The guessing game with The Masked Singer season three contestants is about to begin and now we know what bonkers costumes they will all be sporting.

Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan have all been confirmed to be returning to the show once again, while Joel Dommett will be guiding us through all the action again as the host.

There are 12 celebs again this year, and one of those is Rockhopper whose costume is quite the sight to behold…

But which celebrity will we see when the mask is removed? Here’s everything we know so far about Rockhopper!

Who is Rockhopper? Songs, clues, guesses

Rockhopper will be hoping they can rock the nation when he or she takes to the big stage in the New Year, but who is it under the mask?

We have not heard them sing and we don’t have much information, but we hear they’re quite “emotional”.

Speaking in an interview, Davina McCall revealed: “Rockhopper did a performance that was so lovely and afterwards we could see that Rockhopper was actually crying after their performance. I felt like we needed to give them a moment to compose themselves. It was incredibly moving, it was really lovely that you can be so moved by a performance in a mask, that’s moved you to tears when you haven’t been able to connect with somebody with your face.”

We’ll be keeping track of all the Rockhopper clues and song choices right here when the show gets going – but we will be able to figure out who this mystery celeb is before they receive that command to “take it off”?

When does The Masked Singer season three start?

We only have to get through the first few hours of 2022 before The Masked Singer season three starts as it is set to air on Saturday, 1st January on ITV at 7pm. Happily, we don’t have to wait long for the next instalment as episode two will air the following day on 2nd January at 7:30pm – a double helping of masked fun!

The Masked Singer returns to ITV on New Years Day.