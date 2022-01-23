The Masked Singer viewers uncover Panda after One Direction clue

Of course, as much fun as it is to watch celebrities prancing about in cursed-looking costumes for our entertainment, you could argue that the most enjoyable element of this show is listening out for clues, playing armchair judge and coming up with your own theories about The Masked Singer contestants ' true identities.

Fans of ITV's The Masked Singer season 3 think they have uncovered the true identity of Panda , one of this year's colourful contestants in the utterly barmy singing series.

And thanks to a One Direction-themed clue in last night's episode, a fair amount of viewers think they have Panda sussed. In fact, in a poll conducted on RadioTimes.com's official Twitter account, a whopping 40 per cent of voters agreed that Panda is probably one person in particular. If you don't mind a potential spoiler, read on to see what our followers think!

Among the RadioTimes.com Twitter followers that voted in our poll, 40 percent now believe that Panda is Natalie Imbruglia. Various previous clues can be made to fit with the life and career of this Australian-British singer/actress, but it was the references to One Direction in last night's episode which made her presence in the Panda costume seem even more likely.

Not only did Panda sing a cover of One Direction's Story of My Life in the episode, but she also used the words 'one direction' during her speaking segments in this week's episode.

And if you remember that Natalie Imbruglia was a judge on The X-Factor back in 2010, the same year that One Direction stormed through that TV talent show on their road to super-stardom, that does sound like a fairly obvious clue! However, we have been fooled by red herrings before, so nothing is for certain.

Natalie Imbruglia performing in London last year.

Previous guesses from the judges regarding Panda's identity have included Alesha Dixon and Camila Cabello, but nothing seems more likely than Natalie Imbruglia at this moment in time.

In our Twitter poll, we gave four potential picks based on popular Panda predictions: Amanda Holden (who received 29 per cent of the vote), Pixie Lott (21 per cent), Rebecca Ferguson (10 per cent) and Natalie Imbruglia (40 per cent). That's a pretty clear-cut result, but again, you can never be sure until that mask comes off!

Interestingly, this time last week, 50 per cent of voters were flying the Amanda Holden is Panda fan-theory flag, so it'll be interesting to see who is correct in the end. We'll just have to keep watching to find out.

