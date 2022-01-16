Britain’s Got Talent judge is Panda on The Masked Singer say fans

Panda was one of the acts who made it through to the next stage following their rendition of Donna Summer’s Hot Stuff, and now fans reckon they know who is hiding behind the furry costume.

Season three of The Masked Singer continued last night (15th January), with five celebrities taking to the stage once again to perform as their animal alter-egos – and while the identity of Bagpipes was revealed, there are still eight contestants going strong in the competition.

RadioTimes.com‘s exclusive poll can reveal that over 50 per cent of readers think Britain’s Got Talent’s Amanda Holden is the celebrity masquerading as Panda.

The actor and TV personality received 52 per cent of readers’ votes, with fellow BGT judge Alesha Dixon in second place with 20 per cent.

Shout singer Lulu was voted for by 18 per cent of fans, while BRIT award winner Ellie Goulding came in last place with 8.5 per cent of the vote.

Many viewers thought Holden was taking part in the first series of The Masked Singer, with the actress refusing to either confirm or deny whether she was Fox – who actually turned out to be Denise van Outen.

