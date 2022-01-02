Who left The Masked Singer last night? All the unmasked celebrities

ITV’s The Masked Singer returned for series three last night (1st January), with some of The Masked Singer season three contestants taking to the stage for their debut performances.

Each character sang their first song in front of the Masked Singer judges – Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora – plus the show’s host Joel Dommett.

Throughout the episode, viewers were given clues about the true identities of the famous faces beneath the costumes, with the panel making their guesses – some of which were miles off the mark.

But as is customary, someone had to wave goodbye to the show, with the first competitor revealed following their dramatic unveiling.

So, who left The Masked Singer last night?

Here’s all the characters who have been unmasked so far on The Masked Singer season three, and who the actual celebrities are behind the mask.

Who left The Masked Singer ?

Episode 1: Chandelier – Heather Small

BBC

Singer Heather Small, famous for hits Moving on Up, Search for the Hero, Proud and One Night in Heaven, was the first celeb to leave The Masked Singer UK’s third season.

“I wanted it to be a real surprise and I think I achieved that,” said Small of her time on the show. “I live with my son and mother and they had no clue. I managed to keep it a secret.”

As for her costume, Small said that she was “given options”, but it was Chandelier which caught her eye.

“I loved my look because it didn’t give much away,” she added. “It was intricate, beautiful and I take my hat off to the costume makers. They were phenomenal.”

Mushroom, Robobunny, Lionfish, Firework and Doughnuts all made it through the first round, with Bagpipes, Rockhopper, Poodle, Panda, Snow Leopard and Traffic Cone singing for the first time in tonight’s show.

The Masked Singer on ITV and ITV Hub continues on Sunday 2nd January at 7.30pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.