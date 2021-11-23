Doctor Who New Year’s special 2022: Air date, cast, plot and latest news

Tissues at the ready, guys.

We are fast approaching Jodie Whittaker’s final run as The Doctor following the conclusion of Doctor Who series 13, also known as Doctor Who: Flux.

The serialised story will conclude in December and be followed by only three more special episodes featuring Whittaker in the role of our favourite Time Lord.

While we will still have two final outings after it, there will no doubt be mixed emotions as we enjoy Whittaker’s final special for the festive season.

The previous three New Year’s Day episodes were entitled Resolution (2019), Spyfall: Part One (2020), and Revolution of the Daleks (2021).

So, what can fans expect from the 2022 New Year’s special? Read on for all we know about the instalment.

Doctor Who New Year’s special 2022 release date

The Doctor Who New Year’s Day special airs BBC One on 1st January 2022.

We’re sure the clue was in the title.

The episode will be available on BBC iPlayer live, and then following the airing of the episode it will be available to watch on catch-up.

The Doctor Who special serves as part of the BBC’s festive TV line-up for the Christmas season.

Doctor Who New Year’s special 2022 cast

Jodie Whittaker will be back once again as the Thirteenth Doctor, after having grappled with the Flux for six episodes of series 13.

The Doctor will be joined by companions Yasmin Khan (Mandip Gill) and Dan Lewis (John Bishop) to try to save innocent lives from alien threats once again.

The guest cast for the episode has also been confirmed by the BBC in the form of This Way Up star Aisling Bea, Enterprice actor Adjani Salmon and Father Ted favourite Pauline McLynn.

Doctor Who New Year’s special 2022 plot

We now have an idea of what to expect from the festive outing.

The BBC press release for the episode reads: “Sarah (Aisling Bea) owns and runs ELF storage, and Nick (Adjani Salmon) is a customer who visits his unit every year on New Year’s Eve.

“This year, however, their night turns out to be a little different than planned…”

In addition to the festive theme, the new instalment serves as the first of the final three Doctor Who instalments to feature Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor.

A second special will air in spring 2022 before it is followed by a third in autumn 2022.

This third episode will see Whittaker depart the series, along with showrunner Chris Chibnall.

This final episode of Whittaker’s run also coincides with the BBC’s Centenary celebrations.

Do we have a trailer for the Doctor Who New Year’s special 2022?

We do not yet have a trailer for the New Year’s Day special but we expect this will be made available following the finale of series 13, Doctor Who: Flux.

The final episode of Doctor Who: Flux, titled The Vanquishers, airs on 5th December 2021, so expect a trailer around then.

