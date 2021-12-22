Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker talks next Doctor: ‘I’d choose Lydia West’

Who will replace Jodie Whittaker as the next Doctor is a topic that’s only going to get hotter as her final episodes approach with the dawn of a new year.

After the New Year’s Day special, Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks, airs, Whittaker will have just two more specials to come before she bows out of the role she inherited from Peter Capaldi back in 2017.

But when it comes to who will take the wheel in the TARDIS next, that’s still up for discussion, according to returning showrunner Russell T Davies.

When Whittaker exits, as will current boss Chris Chibnall, with former showrunner Davies reprising his role at the helm of Doctor Who in 2023.

With Davies telling The Guardian auditions for the next Doctor are only just starting, Whittaker has revealed her top pick to take up the mantle.

Joining Vick Hope and Jordan North on BBC Radio One this afternoon, Whittaker and her Doctor Who co-star Mandip Gill take part in a round of Kids Ask, in which children ask the questions adults probably wouldn’t get away with.

Asked who she thinks should be the next Doctor, Whittaker replies: “I’m going to pick an actress who I think is really exciting and I think would be phenomenal, an actress called Lydia West. If I had the power!”

West is best known for her roles in It’s A Sin and Years and Years, both of which were written and created by Davies.

Her name is one of several being bandied about in relation to the role of the Doctor, and the West previously told RadioTimes.com “it would be an honour” to join Doctor Who and inherit the sonic screwdriver from Whittaker.

During her appearance on Radio 1, Whittaker also speaks about her reasons for leaving the BBC’s hit sci-fi show.

“I don’t know why!” she says. “When I first signed up, I signed up to do three seasons, and I can tell you now there is many a day where I had a wobble and I felt, ‘Have I made a terrible mistake?’

“At any point I could have probably changed, but once we started to shoot the final series I think that’s when my biggest wobble happened and I thought, ‘What the heck am I doing, leaving the best job I’ve ever done?’ But you know what? It’s the best job because it’s happened at this moment, and no one can ever take these memories away and hopefully I’m still going to be living my best life in a few years to come! But I just felt that this show deserves new energy. I don’t know if I’m happy with my decision even now, I’m still upset about it!”

Hear the full interview with Whittaker and Gill at 4:30 on BBC Radio 1 this afternoon.

Doctor Who: Eve of the Daleks airs Saturday 1st January at 7pm on BBC One.

