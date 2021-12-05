The Daleks return on New Year’s Day – again – in new Doctor Who special trailer

We might’ve seen the Daleks consumed by the Flux in Doctor Who‘s series 13 finale, but you can’t keep a good (bad?) monster down for long and the villains from Skaro will be back in the show’s New Year’s Day special.

A trailer for Eve of the Daleks aired on BBC One after The Vanquishers – giving us our first look at guest stars Aisling Bea and Adjani Salmon, who play ELF storage owner Sarah and her customer Nick, and also providing a brief glimpse of a Dalek.

“Not like this!” protests the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) in the brief teaser, before she and companions Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) are apparently exterminated. Only 27 days to wait till we find out how our heroes will get out of this one! Might it have something to do with the special’s time-loop storyline?

Eagle-eyed fans will also have spotted that this particular Dalek has upgraded its arsenal, sporting a gun that’s able to hit multiple targets instead of the standard single shot device (as you can see in the main image and from the side in the poster below).

The 2022 special will mark the third time the Doctor’s greatest foes have featured in a New Year’s Day special, with showrunner Chris Chibnall also including them in 2020’s Resolution and 2021’s Revolution of the Daleks. Could Eve of the Daleks be the final chapter of a trilogy?

Either way, fans will doubtless be excited to see the Daleks back – and that includes John Bishop, who told RadioTimes.com that they had been his favourite Doctor Who monsters since childhood.

“Like everybody for me, the Daleks were always the one,” said Bishop. “They’re the iconic one. They were the ones that tipped me over the edge when I was a kid. Without a shadow of a doubt they’re the most iconic sci-fi creatures ever.”

Unfortunately, it looks like the Daleks might not be so fond of Dan Lewis!

Doctor Who returns to BBC One on 1st January.