From Movie Night and Snog Marry Pie, to last night's baby challenge , the producers aren't holding back when it comes to Love Island classics – but there's still one tradition that is yet to happen.

With just days to go until the 2022 final of Love Island , the ITV2 show is whipping out all of our favourite staples.

Of course, we're talking about the Meet the Parents episode, which sees the remaining islanders' families pay a visit to the villa to formally meet their child's new love – and while usually this is a positive experience, in the past some parents haven't been afraid to say what they really think.

If you're wondering when this Love Island staple is going to happen, then we've got you covered – read on for everything we know so far about the Meet the Parents episode.

When is Meet the Parents on Love Island?

While ITV2 is yet to confirm exactly when the islanders' parents will be paying a visit to the villa, we have a good idea of when it could happen.

Judging by previous seasons, the Meet the Parents episode has typically happened either one or two days before the final.

During both seasons 5 and 7, the parents entered the villa on the day before the final, while for season 6, it was two days before the final.

Therefore, we're likely to watch the contestants' families make an appearance on the show either in tomorrow's episode (Friday 29th July) or on Sunday 31st July.

As for who will be visiting, Gemma Owen's dad – Michael Owen – has confirmed that he won't be taking part in the Meet the Parents episode, with the footballer saying: "My wife will do that duty. I'll represent the horses and she'll represent the daughter."

