Michael Owen addresses rumours he'll visit Love Island villa

This is because every year, the remaining couples on the show as it heads towards the final get to meet their partner’s parents, which has led to some testy exchanges in the past.

Ever since Gemma Owen entered the Love Island villa at the start of this year’s season, viewers have wondered whether her famous dad, footballer turned pundit Michael, would make an appearance on the show.

However, former footballer Owen has now revealed whether he will be showing up to meet Gemma’s current partner Luca, should they make it that far – and unfortunately for fans, it isn’t good news.

Speaking to Sky Sports At The Races after watching his horse compete in a race, he revealed: "My wife will do that duty. I'll represent the horses and she'll represent the daughter."

Gemma Owen on Love Island 2022 ITV

However, it certainly doesn’t seem that this is because of any disapproval on the former England player's end, as he added: "I know what I'm going to get from my daughter. I've fathered her for 19 years so I'm pretty sure what I'm going to get from her."

Before joining the villa, Gemma told RadioTimes.com and other press that he dad wasn’t "buzzing about the fact" she was entering the villa, but that "he’s very supportive with whatever I decide to do".

For a long time fans were unsure when or if Gemma was going to reveal who her father was in the villa, with the other islanders seemingly unaware.

However, when speaking on Aftersun, former contestant Ikenna revealed that the contestants actually found out who her dad was on the "second or third day", with some fans speculating that Luca turned his attention to Gemma only after finding out.

Gemma’s had quite the run in the Love Island villa so far, especially after her ex-boyfriend Jacques entered the villa to stir things up.

Tonight’s Love Island is set to be a dramatic one, with both a re-coupling and a shock public vote dumping having been confirmed by ITV. The episode will also feature Tasha planning to ask Andrew to be her boyfriend, so it looks set to be jam-packed with developments.

Love Island airs at 9pm nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

