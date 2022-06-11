At the end of Sunday night's episode, Jacques' arrival was teased, as Gemma Owen could be heard telling the other islanders in the Love Island 2022 line-up : "Oh my god! That's my ex boyfriend!"

Things are about to get extra spicy in the Love Island villa, with new boy Jacques O'Neill on the way.

O'Neill later confirmed that he'd be joining the villa, sharing a post on Instagram, with the caption: "It’s official!!! Jacques has hung his boots up for love and is entering the @loveisland villa. #Love #LoveIsland"

As he makes he Love Island debut, here's everything you need to know about Jacques O'Neill.

Who is Jacques O'Neill - Key Facts

Jacques O'Neill Love Island 2022 contestant ITV

Age: 23

From: Barrow-in-Furness

Job: Rugby player

Instagram: @jacques9oneill_

Jacques O'Neill is an English professional rugby league footballer who most recently played as a hooker or loose forward for the Castleford Tigers in the Betfred Super League.

He previously played for the Leigh Centurions and Halifax in the Betfred Championship on loan and dual registration from Castleford.

Is Jacques O'Neill Gemma's ex-boyfriend?

Gemma Owen ITV

It's thought that Jacques and Gemma were together for around a year and that they broke up within the last 12 months.

During a preview of Sunday night's Love Island episode (12th June), Gemma could be heard telling others islanders that her ex was entering the villa, shortly after a video clip of Jaques appeared on the screen.

In a previous episode, Gemma revealed that her dad had met her ex-boyfriend and they had a close relationship, alluding many to think Jacques could be this ex Gemma was referring to.

