On Tuesday 12th July, a Love Island spokesperson revealed: "Jacques has made the decision to leave the villa. He will explain his reasons to the islanders during tonight’s episode. We fully support his decision and look forward to seeing what’s next for Jacques."

Jacques joined the villa on Day 7 as a bombshell. Prior to taking part on the show, Jacques enjoyed a relationship with Gemma Owen, leading fans to believe they might rekindle their relationship on the inside.

However, he soon formed a close bond with Paige Thorne - although this was rocked during Casa Amor, as Jacques cracked on with Cheyanne Kerr and Mollie Salmon.

Despite choosing to stay in a couple with Paige, Cheyanne revealed that Jacques had kissed her and they'd shared a bed, putting him in the dog house.

It looked like the duo were back on good terms last night as Jacques read Paige a poem he'd written, and she invited him back into her bed, but in a preview of Tuesday night's episode, Jacques could be seen arguing with Paige after finding out returnee bombshell Adam Collard had said some things about him.

Jacques will break the news to the other contestants in the Love Island 2022 line-up in tonight's (13th July) episode.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

