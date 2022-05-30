With just a week to go until the new season kicks off, there's a lot to get excited about – especially after the show dropped a brand new trailer earlier this month.

It's a big day for Love Island fans, with ITV announcing the official line-up for Love Island 2022!

As for this year's contestants, so far we can expect paramedic Paige Thorne, microbiologist Dami Hope, waitress Indiyah Polack and masters student Liam Llewellyn – so it's shaping up to be a very academic line-up!

Stay tuned for rolling updates as to who is entering the luxury villa (which has been switched this year) next week.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Love Island 2022 line-up: Full list of confirmed contestants for season 8

Ikenna Ekwonna

ITV

Age: 23

From: Nottingham

Occupation: Pharmaceutical Sales

Nottingham-based salesman Ikenna Ekwonna will be entering the Love Island villa this year.

The 23-year-old has only been in one previous relationship, adding: "Now I think I’m at the age where I could find someone."

As for what he's bringing to the villa, Ikenna says he's spontaneous and exciting. "I’m not really shy to speak to people and I don’t really care too much about what people think."

Gemma Owen

ITV

Age: 19

From: Chester

Occupation: International Dressage Rider and Business Owner

Instagram: @gemowen_1

Rumours that Gemma Owen, dressage rider and daughter of footballer Michael Owen, would be entering the villa began flying earlier this month – and they turned out to be true!

The 19-year-old has been officially announced as one of the 2022 contestants and she's said that she's "open to finding love".

"I’m wanting to have a really fun summer. I was seeing someone and then that didn’t work out so I thought, 'Why not?'," she added.

Gemma also said that she is very competitive given that sport has been a huge part of her life. "My dad was a professional football player. I’ve competed for Great Britain in dressage since I was 11 years old. I’ve travelled all across Europe competing in big arenas in big competitions.

"[When it comes to relationships] I will always go for what I want. But at the same time, I’m not going to mess up something for someone who is in a proper relationship or get in the way of a couple if they have a genuine connection," she said. "I wouldn’t do anything to another girl that I wouldn’t be happy with them doing to me."

Davide Sanclimenti

ITV

Age: 27

From: Rome, Italy (lives in Manchester)

Occupation: Business Owner

Instagram: @davidesancli

Self-proclaimed 'Italian stallion' Davide Sanclimenti is entering the villa this year and while he's looking forward to having "so much fun", he is also looking for the one.

"I’m looking forward to it. I want to find my soulmate, find my person so I can actually build something in the future, grow with them, be a family," he said.

As for what he's bringing to the show, the 27-year-old says his "personality and Italian charm", adding: "I’m getting serious about my life and my goals. My biggest dream is to find someone I can spend the rest of my life with."

Tasha Ghouri

ITV

Age: 23

From: Thirsk

Job: Model and dancer

Instagram: @tashaghouri

Thirsk-based model and dancer Tasha Ghouri is taking part on Love Island this year and will be the show's first deaf contestant.

The 23-year-old, who runs an Instagram account which raises awareness for the deaf community, has said she signed up for the show as her "dating life has been a shambles".

"This is an opportunity for me to find ‘the one’ and have a great summer at the same time," she said. "I’m definitely ready for a relationship. I’m 23 now so I’m ready to get to know someone, go on holidays and travel with them."

As for her personality, Tasha said that her family and friends would describe her as "wild".

"I can get very wild on a night out, I’m definitely a party animal. I love my prosecco and to have a dance - I’m always on the dance floor," she added. "I’m very loyal to my friends and family, I’ll always have their backs."

Liam Llewellyn

©ITV

Age: 22

From: Newport, South Wales

Job: Student

Instagram: @liamllew_

Masters student Liam will be taking part in Love Island this year, having flown from Newport in Wales to the Mallorca villa.

The 22-year-old has said that he's looking forward to meeting "a load of different types" on the show so he can "get to grips with what [he] really likes about people".

"The thing that girls quite like is that I’m not just like, 'You’re mint.' I’m like, 'Your eyes are piercing, I’m lost in your eyes.' Or I’ll say something like, 'You’ve got nice feet' or something," he added.

As for his approach to finding love, Liam has admitted that he wears his heart on his sleeve. " I can’t hide how I feel about anyone. I’m probably quite emotional as well come to think about it," he said.

Indiyah Polack

Age: 23

From: London

Job: Waitress and model

Instagram: @1ndiyah

London-based hotel waitress Indiyah Polack is the third islander to be confirmed for this year's show, with the 23-year-old hoping to "bring a lot of flavour and vibrancy" to the villa.

Indiyah, who has also modelled for BooHoo, Bold cosmetics and other brands, signed up for the show as she's ready to start dating properly.

"I have been single for some time and I feel like for my generation of people, it’s quite hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that," she said.

"Love Island particularly is like a closed space and I think it is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one and build a real connection."

Dami Hope

ITV

Age: 26

From: Dublin

Job: Senior Microbiologist

Instagram: @damihope

Senior microbiologist Dami Hope was the first male contestant to be confirmed by Love Island, with the 26-year-old hoping to find love – although he warns "it might not go well".

The 26-year-old has said that he'll be bringing himself to the show, adding: "Being me – funny and personality. I don’t know if I will cause trouble, I’ll try not to cause trouble but sometimes you don’t intentionally cause trouble - but it happens!"

As for what he's looking for in a love match, he thinks star signs are a good indicator. "I’m an Aries but I’m very passionate - I always used to put that person first.

"If they had something they wanted to do or something they were passionate about, I’d make sure that even if it’s something I’m not talented at I’d get talented at it just so it helps them."

Paige Thorne

ITV

Age: 24

From: Swansea

Job: Paramedia

Instagram: @paigethornex

Paramedic Paige Thorne was the first contestant to be announced by Love Island, with the 24-year-old wanting to "break out and broaden [her] horizons".

"In Swansea there is just no-one I can find. I’ve tried and there’s just nobody there anymore," she said. "Love Island just brings everyone together for me. I haven't got to go out and I haven’t got to swipe. So, hopefully they can just come to me now!"

As for what she brings to the table, Paige says she's a "good cook" and "quite mumsy" so she'll "look after anyone that needs looking after."

Rumoured Love Island 2022 contesants

Joshua Legrove

Joshue Legrove on Instagram Instagram: @josh_legrove

Instagram: josh_legrove

Model and boxer Josh Legrove is one of the latest names rumoured to be appearing on Love Island 2022.

The globetrotter is a qualified personal trainer and sports coach with over 16,300 followers on Instagram and a career in boxing.

"Joshua is a perfect fit for the show," sources told The Sun. "Bosses are hoping he’ll follow in the footsteps of boxer Tommy Fury, who was a huge hit."

Jordan Spencer

Jordan Spencer Mitchell Gunn/Getty Images

Basketball player Jordan Spencer may be entering the Love Island villa this year, according to The Sun.

The 27-year-old, who has no presence on Instagram, most recently played for the London Lions and would be following in the footsteps of Ovie Soko, who appeared on Love Island back in 2019.

Kat Harrison

Kat Harrison on Instagram @kat_harrison

Instagram: @kat_harrison

Kat Harrison is the latest person who's rumoured to be entering the Love Island villa this year.

The 22-year-old is reportedly a student at Northumbria University previously dated Geordie Shore star Marty McKenna and according to The Sun, the model has caught the attention of the Love Island casting team.

"Kat really impressed and she should be a shoe-in for the show," a source told the publication.

Brad McDermott

Brad McDermott on Instagram Instagram: @bradmcdermott_

Instagram: @bradmcdermott_

According to The Sun, Brad McDermott – the brother of former Love Island star Zara McDermott – is in talks to take part in the show's 2022 series.

The artist has over 16,500 followers on Instagram and judging by his social media profiles, he appears to have an interest in the sport Muay Thai.

A source told The Sun: "Brad is a young, good looking guy, and he has seen how appearing on Love Island has completely transformed Zara’s life."

Sophie Draper

Sophie Draper on Instagram Instagram: sophie_draper

Instagram: @sophie_draper

Salon owner Sophie Draper is another name rumoured to be entering the Love Island villa this year, with the 22-year-old having previously dated Aston Villa footballer Matty Cash.

Based in Nottingham, Draper is a beautician and owner of Sophie Laura Beauty, while her Instagram account boasts 20,100 followers.

A source told The Sun: "Sophie is a gorgeous girl who is really driven and determined to succeed. She has her own beauty salon and already leads a jet set lifestyle, which she likes showing off on Instagram, so she wouldn’t be fazed by being on TV.

"Love Island bosses think she could be a good fit for the show, it's early days still but she definitely has potential."

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Ekin-Su Culculoglu on Instagram Instagram: @ekinsuofficial

Instagram: @ekinsuofficial

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is rumoured to be joining the Love Island line-up for this year, with the Turkish actress reportedly a top pick for the show's producers.

While Cülcüloğlu appeared in a Turkish TV series back in 2020, she is now based in London and has amassed over 345,000 followers on Instagram, including the likes of Pete Wicks, James Locke and Piers Morgan's son Spencer.

According to The Sun, a source said: "Ekin-Su is the perfect contestant to get viewers tuning in this summer.

"Not only is she beautiful, she’s also used to being on TV and moves in showbiz circles so she’s sure to bring fireworks," they added. "She’ll have no shortage of guys after her in the villa, that’s for sure."

Advertisement

Love Island will return to ITV2 later this year. In the meantime, check out our Entertainment hub for all the latest news, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.