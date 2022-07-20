Who is Jamie Allen? Meet Love Island 2022 bombshell and footballer

This week, four new Love Island bombshells will enter the villa , following a dumping of two islanders, and one of the newbies is footballer Jamie Allen from Preston.

We might be just days away from the Love Island 2022 final , but that hasn't stopped Love Island from throwing in new bombshells.

At 27, Jamie is ready to settle down, and he isn't afraid to step on the other islanders' toes to get the girl he wants.

When asked if he's competitive, he said: “Absolutely, I play football every single day and in terms of stepping on people’s toes we are all in there for the same reason so I wouldn’t have a problem upsetting a few people. I am coming in a bit later so I probably will upset a few lads but you gotta do what you gotta do.”

As he joins the Love Island 2022 line-up, here's everything you need to know about Jamie.

Jamie Allen - Key facts

Age: 27

Job: Footballer

From: Preston

Why did Jamie decide to sign up for Love Island?

Jamie is looking for the real deal in the Love Island villa.

“Now I am 27, I want to find someone, have a genuine connection and fall in love so Love Island is the perfect place for me to find that," he revealed before his villa debut.

Asked what he'll bring to the villa, he added: "I am just going to be myself, good vibes, good energy, get along with anyone, the boys, the girls but the main objective is to find someone so I am just going to be myself in the villa.”

Does Jamie have Instagram?

He does! You can follow the footballer @jamie_allen12.

Jamie's team announced that he was joining the ITV2 dating show on his Instagram, sharing his promotional photo with the caption: "Look who’s going to be on your screens tonight ????????"

He regularly shares dressed-up snaps on his gram, as well as photos of him in action on the pitch.

Love Island's Jamie Allen Instagram/jamie_allen12

