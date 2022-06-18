A 21-year-old dancer from Leicester, Danica says that she is planning to "step on a few toes" because she is "more than happy to go after what I want."

Danica Taylor is the new bombshell in the villa, having joined the Love Island 2022 line-up on Friday 17th June in Love Island season 8 episode 12 .

Danica certainly made an immediate impression, dancing in a bikini with all the other contestants watching as they prepared for the Sex Sea challenge. Later in the episode, Davide Sanclimenti showed her a few of his own moves, seemingly keen to move on from his drama with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

But how would those who know Danica describe her? According to the woman herself, "My mum always says I am a bit of a princess, a bit dramatic and always thinks I am right, which is very true."

She continued: "My friends would probably say I don’t hide from drama or arguments and I am a good friend. I am very good with advice, I am quite wise beyond my years."

For more info on Danica from Love Island, keep on reading as we run through all of the key facts about the newest bombshell to grace the villa.

Danica Taylor key facts

Age: 21

Job: Dancer

From: Leicester

Instagram: _danicataylor

Who is Danica coupled up with? No one yet, but the last episode ended on a cliffhanger - she's about to say who she wants to couple up with.

Why did Danica Taylor want to take part in Love Island?

Danica told the Love Island media team, "I feel like right now is the perfect time, I’ve just finished my university degree, I am single and I’ve been single for a year now so it just felt like the right time."

She added: "I am definitely going to go in there and step on a few toes and I am more than happy to go after what I want. I feel like I am quite a relatable person. I’ve come from a small town but I’ve got a lot in me. I like to be silly. I’ve got an immature side and a mature side."

Is Danica Taylor on Instagram?

Yes, Danica from Love Island does have Instagram, and her handle is _danicataylor. At the time of writing, she has 16,600 followers, but we would expect that number to shoot up in the coming days and weeks (depending on how long she stays in the show).

What is Danica Taylor looking for in a partner?

"I need someone who can match my energy," Danica says in the official press pack of her announcement. "I am an extrovert and in my previous relationship he was very introverted so we didn’t meet on a level."

She also said, "My last relationship I was in for quite a long time, but he wasn’t meeting what I needed in a relationship." So no pressure, guys.

In her first episode, she said that her usual type is a dark-haired, light-eyed kind of guy, which certainly got a few of the contestants thinking that they could be in with a shot here. Only time will tell who she ends up with, though!