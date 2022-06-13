Best Love Island themed merchandise and gifts to buy in 2022

Since the last season of Love Island finished in Summer 2021, the time has dragged so painfully slow for one-half of the RadioTimes.com team. Their lives have been filled with darkness and despair, and the only thing that has kept them going until June is the thought of hearing an unlucky-in-love contestant wish they hadn’t put all their ‘eggs in one basket', or a newly-arrived singleton telling us their ‘type on paper’.

The other half of the team will naturally be spending their evenings watching something else. Losers.

We exaggerate, of course. But the reality dating show, now in its eighth season, has become somewhat of a cult phenomenon with its guaranteed drama, funny catchphrases (‘mugged off’, ‘factor 50’, ‘got the ick’ and ‘it is what it is’), and the ready-made influencers it produces.

Alongside an undeniably popular show like Love Island comes the viewers — people like us — who want to know what the contestants are wearing, how they style their hair, and how to pick up this year’s Love Island merchandise.

The hit ITV show has garnered some pretty iconic merch over the past few years. We’re talking about personalised water bottles, suitcases, make-up bags and phone cases, ‘I’ve got a text’ t-shirts, and ‘R’ logo caps. And, with Love Island taking a new direction by teaming up with eBay and Boots for the 2022 show, there are bound to be plenty more viral products coming out of this year's villa.

If you want to know how to get your hands on the latest Love Island-themed merch, don’t worry about trawling through sites trying to find it yourself. The RadioTimes.com team have done the hard graft for you.

Best Love Island inspired merchandise at a glance:

Best Love Island merchandise 2022

Passport cover

Passport cover MakeThisMineGifts

Whether you’re heading to a private villa in Majorca like our Love Island stars or going a bit further afield, protect your passport with this faux leather cover. Simply select a colour and write your name, and then it’ll be printed on the front in the iconic font.

Buy the personalised passport cover for £7 at Etsy

Make-up bag

Make-up bag Uniqueful

If your make-up stash is messier than the drama which ensues after the contestants come back from Casa Amor, then you need this personalised Love Island-inspired make-up bag. Each bag has a main compartment with two separate, smaller compartments so you can easily reach for your brushes and make-up products.

Looking for new make-up to fill it with? Boots has pulled together the full list of beauty and skincare products it has sent to the Love Island villa for you to shop.

Buy a personalised make-up bag for £20 at Not On The Highstreet

Personalised mug

Customised mug StitchWithSkye

If, like Curtis Pritchard from the fifth series of Love Island, you want to be the person to make everyone coffee in the morning, you’ll need some mugs. Get your and your friend’s names printed on these white ceramic mugs just in time for Love Island season.

Buy a personalised mug for £7 at Etsy

Duvet and pillow covers

'My type on paper' duvet and pillow covers Sleepdown

One of the best things to come out of Love Island is the phrases like ‘putting all my eggs in one basket’, ‘laying on the factor 50’, ‘I’m loyal’, and, of course, ‘my type on paper’. Whether you’re coupled-up or single and ready to mingle, this duvet cover with matching pillowcases will make you feel like you’re in the Love Island villa.

Buy the ‘my type on paper’ duvet and pillow cover set for £26.90 at Amazon

Love Island greeting cards

Greeting cards PurryGood

We’ve used some of contestant Molly-Mae Hague’s 24-hours in a day to bring you the very best Love Island-inspired merchandise, like these greetings cards. Let your other half know that if you were stood around a hypothetical firepit and had to choose someone to couple up with, it’d be them.

Buy a greeting card for £3.49 at Etsy

Customised water bottle

Personalised water bottle April Days Designs

This sexy single is making its way straight from the villa to your home. No, we’re not talking about a contestant, it’s the Love Island water bottle. Perhaps the most talked-about item from the ITV series is the personalised bottles the islanders carry with them. Now, you can get one of your own inspired by the series.

Buy a personalised water bottle for £8.99 at Amazon

Washbag

Personalised washbag Sprinkled With Magic

‘We’ve got a text’! It’s saying you should treat yourself or a Love Island fan to a personalised washbag. This multi-purpose washbag is a great gift for the man in your life.

Buy a customised wash bag for £13.95 at Not On The Highstreet

Suitcase

Lightweight suitcase Amazon

It's always a shame when your favourite islander has to exit the Love Island villa. But doesn't the suitcase they walk out with look fantastic? We've scoured the internet for something similar, and found this spacious-looking one from Amazon. Plus, you can personalise it as the contestants do on the show with the stickers below. Never say we don't think of everything!

Buy the suitcase for £49.99 at Amazon

Love Island stickers

Personalised stickers TheSparklyGiftStore

These personalised stickers will be the cherry on top if you’re planning on throwing a Love Island-themed party this summer. They come in a whole host of colours, and you can add them to anything your heart desires: water bottles, mugs, prosecco flutes; you name it, it can be Love Island-ified.

Buy some Love Island name stickers for £1 at Etsy

Insulated bottle

Insulated bottle Love Lumi Ltd

And the water bottle we’d like to couple up with is… this one! Now, we don’t want to tread on the toes of our previous water bottle, but if you'd like the option of a hot or cold beverage, this glossy bottle is perfect.

Buy a customised insulated bottle for £22 at Not On The Highstreet

