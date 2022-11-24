Now, fans of the novel are finally getting what they deserve ⁠— A Little Life stage adaptation!

Earlier this week, Cinema Solace teased that A Little Life announcement would be coming soon… ‘Could it be an adaptation?’ the account asked on Twitter. A few years ago, there were rumours of A Little Life movie starring Rami Malek, but other than the initial gossip, we didn’t hear much else about it.

Hanya Yanagihara’s critically acclaimed novel may just be one of the most devastating books we’ve ever read; just when you think it couldn’t possibly get any sadder, it manages to. However, that doesn’t make it any less of an incredible book. And with it becoming a bestseller, it’s clear lots of people agree, despite its length (a massive 814 pages) and difficult subject matter.

The book follows the lives of four best friends: Jude, Willem, JB and Malcolm as they navigate adulthood, but it also includes flashbacks throughout, mostly surrounding Jude’s childhood.

The characters in the book leave big boots to fill, and we’re interested to see how the play pulls off switching between the past and present, but the stage adaptation already has a stellar cast behind it: Zach Wyatt will play Malcolm, James Norton as Jude, Omari Douglas as JB, and Luke Thompson will take on the role of Willem.

A Little Life will grace the stage of the Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End for a limited-time run of 12 weeks, and it will be the show’s first English-language performance.

The stage adaptation will play for 12 weeks at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London from 25 March. The West End premiere will mark the show's English-language debut. It’s a whopping three hours and 40 minutes long, but if you’ve read the book, you’ll know this run time is completely necessary as there’s a lot to pack in.

We should also mention A Little Life is for adults only as it deals with distressing themes, so bear this in mind before you book tickets.

Here’s how you can secure tickets for the A Little Life stage adaptation.

A Little Life tickets: where and when is the new play being performed?

The play will begin at the Richmond Theatre for four days only, from Tuesday 14th March 2023 to Saturday 18th March 2023, before moving to the West End.

A Little Life will be performed at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End from Saturday 25th March 2023 to Sunday 18th June 2023.

The Harold Pinter Theatre is smack-bang in the middle of three stations: Charing Cross with the Bakerloo and Northern lines, Leicester Square for Northern and Piccadilly lines, and Piccadilly Circus for Bakerloo and Piccadilly lines, so it should be easy enough to get to. There are also plenty of food and drink places nearby as you’re next to Soho.

How to buy A Little Life tickets

Tickets for A Little Life range from £15 to £155, and they’re on sale right now at ATG Tickets. With a limited-time run, we can imagine tickets will be extremely popular, so snap them up as soon as you can.

Buy A Little Life tickets from £15 at ATG Tickets

Stay up to date with our Going Out section for the latest ticket releases like The Pillowman tickets and Mrs Doubtfire musical tickets.