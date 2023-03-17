The actress is making her West End debut with a limited run at the Gielgud Theatre from 7th June to 2nd September. The 22-year-old will be playing Abigail Williams, with further casting for the play to be announced soon.

Milly Alcock, star of HBO’s House of the Dragon , is set to appear in a theatre production of The Crucible this summer.

Since appearing on the Game of Thrones prequel alongside the likes of Matt Smith and Paddy Considine, Milly Alcock has become a rising star with many exciting projects on the go. Among them is her recent appearance in Tim Minchin’s Australian comedy Upright, for which she received multiple award nominations.

The Crucible will mark her first time on a West End stage and following the casting announcement, she said: "To say it’s a dream come true to work on such an iconic play with such a distinguished theatre company is an understatement. I am beyond thrilled."

"Iconic" truly does cover The Crucible, as Arthur Miller’s 1953 play has come to be considered a "masterpiece of American theatre". The play tells the story of the Salem Witch Trials of the 17th century and delves deep into the hysteria and bloodlust that took over one small town.

More like this

In it, John Proctor, a local farmer, has his life turned upside down when his wife is accused of witchcraft by a group of young girls. As the accusations spiral out of control, Proctor must fight for his life and the life of his community.

This latest adaptation of The Crucible is being directed by Olivier Award-winning Lyndsey Turner and promises to be a thrilling night of paranoia and power. Tickets for its limited run are on sale now at London Theatre Direct and we’re here to tell you how you can get your hands on some.

Buy tickets to The Crucible at London Theatre Direct

When and Where is The Crucible being performed?

National Theatre

The Crucible will be running from 7th June to 2nd September, with shows every Monday to Saturday.

The play is taking place in the Gielgud Theatre which sits right in the heart of London’s West End. To get there, your nearest tube stops are Leicester Square (on the Northern and Piccadilly lines) and Piccadilly Circus (on the Bakerloo and Piccadilly lines).

There’s plenty to do in that area, including seeing any number of other West End shows. To find out more about what’s on at the moment, check out or round-up of the best West End shows.

How much are tickets for The Crucible on London's West End?

Tickets for The Crucible start at £24 and go up to £150 depending on where you sit.

It’s best to bear in mind, however, that the Gielgud Theatre is tall but pretty narrow. One of the reporters at RadioTimes.com recently went there to see a play and the view from the Grand Circle is slightly limited because of how high up you are and how small the theatre is. So, although the £24 tickets sound great, you won’t necessarily get the full enjoyment of the experience.

Buy tickets to The Crucible at London Theatre Direct

How to get tickets to see The Crucible on London's West End

Tickets for The Crucible are available to buy now from London Theatre Direct.

On the website, you can also find out the dates for accessible shows, including captioned, audio described and signed performances.

Buy tickets to The Crucible at London Theatre Direct

Advertisement

If you like the theatre, you should also check out the best candlelight concerts and immersive experiences in London to try in 2023. Or, if you're looking for more things to do with a partner, take a look at our recommendations for the best couple's experience days.