Burton's Edward Scissorhands film follows the story of Edward (played by Johnny Depp), an eccentric boy who lives in a castle high on a hill and has scissors for hands, as he's invited to live with a kindly Avon lady, Peg, and her family after Edward's inventor dies. We watch Edward fall in love with Peg's daughter Kim (Winona Ryder in the film), but things take a turn for the worse when he's falsely accused of committing a crime.

Much to their dismay, this RadioTimes.com writer was at the grand old age of 25 when they finally watched Tim Burton's 1990 movie, Edward Scissorhands. Like when they watched The Lion King (also at a too-old age than they care to admit), they couldn't believe this fantasy film has been missing from their lives for so long. Now, Edward Scissorhands is going on tour, but this time, it's a ballet production, and you'd better be sure we'll be first in line for this adaptation (finally!).

The movie is unique and charming, and we can only imagine it's even more magical on stage. Matthew Bourne, of Matthew Bourne's New Adventures, has created a ballet around the story, which features atmospheric music by Danny Elfman and Terry Davies.

The Edward Scissorhands ballet first carved a place in audiences' hearts back in 2005 when it premiered in Plymouth before jet-setting off around the world to places such as Seoul, San Francisco, Sydney, and Paris, just to name a few.

The show returned to the UK for a huge tour, performing over 130 shows in UK cities like Nottingham, Birmingham, and Southampton, back in 2014. Now, nine years later, Edward Scissorhands will be back at a theatre near you, and we know exactly how you can get your hands on tickets.

More like this

Buy Edward Scissorhands UK tour tickets from £13 at ATG Tickets

If you're a fan of the theatre, be sure to check out The Pillowman tickets, a new spooky play starring Lily Allen, and read our 2:22 A Ghost Story review.

Where can I see Edward Scissorhands in the UK?

Edward Scissorhands via ATG Tickets Edward Scissorhands via ATG Tickets

The Edward Scissorhands dance production is coming to a city near you at the end of this year, and the beginning of next. The UK tour will begin in Plymouth – exactly as it did back in 2005 – on Monday 20th November 2023, and it will end in Southampton on Saturday 16th March. At the moment, limited tickets are available for the performances, and you can check out the list here.

Edward Scissorhands UK tour dates and venues: 30 Jan 2024 to 3 Feb 2024 — Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre

13 Feb 2024 to 17 Feb 2024 — Woking, New Victoria Theatre

20 Feb 2024 to 24 Feb 2024 — Liverpool, Liverpool Empire

5 March 2024 to 9 March 2024 — Bristol, Bristol Hippodrome

How to buy Edward Scissorhands UK tour tickets

There are currently limited tickets for a select few UK dates and venues available from ATG Tickets: Milton Keynes, Woking, Liverpool and Bristol.

Tickets for the UK tour start at just £13, and there's a transaction fee of up to £3.80, but as far as theatre shows go, this price is reasonable. With tickets starting from under £20 and with just a few nights in each city, we imagine Edward Scissorhands tickets will sell quickly, so snip yours up quickly!

Buy Edward Scissorhands UK tour tickets from £13 at ATG Tickets

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Take a look at our best West End shows and best Manchester theatre shows guides for more top musicals and plays. Plus, here's how to get cheap theatre tickets.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.