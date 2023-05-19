The hit ITV2 show will return for its 10th series next month, and we can’t wait to watch all the romance (and drama!) unfold in the villa.

The miserable British weather still doesn’t seem to be getting any better - so what better way to get excited about warmer days ahead than a brand new series of Love Island?

Still at the helm presenting the show is Maya Jama, who was a fan favourite when she took over from former host Laura Whitmore in January.

But which singles on the lookout for love will she be guiding through the process? Read on to find out…

Love Island summer 2023 rumoured line-up

Andre Furtado

Age: 21

Instagram: @dre.furtado

The first of this year’s Islanders to be reportedly unveiled was Economics graduate, Andre Furtado.

The suave 21-year-old has put his business economics degree to good use by setting up fashion brand Social Kids.

“Andre is the perfect Love Island signing… he’s cool, calm, collected, and ready to mingle,” a source revealed to Mail Online.

They added: “He knows himself but without being arrogant and producers are hoping his intellect, as well as his creativity and handsome looks will make him a favourite among the females.”

Molly Marsh

Age: 24

Instagram: @mollygracemarsh

Move over Gemma Owen - a new celebrity offspring is about to make their villa debut!

Molly Marsh is the daughter of Coronation Street actress Janet Marsh - but the 24-year-old is also a star in her own right, performing in pantos across the country.

Molly was reportedly scouted for the show “after visiting the villa in South Africa earlier this year”.

“She was on the tour as an invited guest when she caught the eyes of producers,” a source told The Sun. “Molly made it clear she would love to be a part of Love Island, and she was told to audition.

“After going through the process, she’s now a shoo-in to fly to Majorca later this month.”

Chloe Baker

Age: 29

Instagram: @chlobaker

After being eyed up by producers for the South African series in January, Chloe Baker is now a favourite to be entering the Mallorcan villa.

The model has already strutted her stuff for the likes of Lipsy London and Pretty Little Thing.

According to Mail Online, Chloe was “among the next crop of hopefuls heading to South Africa” in the winter - so fingers crossed she’s more lucky in finding love this summer.

