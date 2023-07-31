They were followed up by Tyrique and Ella in second place with 20.5 per cent and Jess and Sammy in third with 12.3 per cent. Meanwhile, Molly and Zachariah trailed behind with just 9.8 per cent of the vote.

Last night's episode saw Ella B and Mitchel leave the villa after being voted as one of the least compatible couples, alongside Whitney and Lochan.

Whitney and Lochan in Love Island. Lifted Entertainment/ITV

However, it seems that Whitney and Lochan may defy the naysayers and go all the way to victory based on our poll, becoming the second winning couple of 2023 after Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan won this year's winter season.

Speaking with RadioTimes.com, Iain Stirling recently pitched a different way that the show could approach the final week in future, suggesting a "modern twist" on the formula.

He said: "They do the babies challenge and then meet the parents. And I mean, who doesn't want to meet the parents? Meeting the parents is great but I think maybe that whole week, there's a more modern thing they could do nowadays.

"Maybe there's like a day where they're just doing a soft launch of the relationship. Like taking the bins out or working out living together. There must be something fun they could do in the final week which is a thing that couples do."

