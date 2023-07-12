One of the Love Island summer 2023 contestants who, like everyone else, is at risk is newbie Lochan Nowacki. Lochan joined the show as part of the Casa Amor summer 2023 cast. He soon grew close to Whitney Adebayo, who decided to bring him back to the main villa.

In Wednesday night's episode, the pair will go on their first date, and it's looking good for these two as Whitney admits that it's the best date she's had.

As season 10 continues, read on for everything you need to know about Lochan Nowacki.

Lochan Nowacki. Lochan Nowacki on Instagram

Lochan Nowacki - key facts

Age: 25

Job: Account manager

Instagram: @lochan_nowacki

Who is Lochan Nowacki?

Whitney and Lochan. ITV

Lochan Nowacki is a 25-year-old account manager from Windsor. He joined season 10 of Love Island as part of the Casa Amor cast.

Speaking ahead of his Love Island debut, Lochan said: "I feel like I’m excited because a lot of the people in relationships aren’t fully secure. I know the type of person I am as well, so I feel like I can turn heads. I’m not going to be disrespectful and I’m proud of my morals as a person. I’m confident that I can go in and not necessarily stir it up, but open the ladies’ eyes to what could be a better couple."

In terms of what he's looking for in a partner he said: "Someone with good morals, someone that’s respectful to whoever they’re speaking to. Someone that is like me and quite adventurous, likes to try new things. I like the fact that someone’s got their own ambitions, with their own goals in life and happy in themselves as well. "

As for what he brings to the table, he added: "I’m a people person, I can speak to anyone and hold a conversation. I’m quite a fun person, I like to let loose. I don’t really care so much what other people think about me as long as I’m enjoying myself, being respectful. I would describe myself as a happy person. Energetic, friendly, easy going and personable."

How old is Lochan Nowacki?

Lochan is 25-years-old, which is also the age of his current partner on the show, Whitney.

It's not quite known when Lochan's birthday is.

What is Lochan Nowacki's ethnicity?

Lochan is of mixed ethnicity. His mother, Kulminder, is Asian, while his father, Simon, is white.

Lochan’s family celebrates Rakhi Day, a Hindu festival celebrating the bond between siblings and families.

Lochan also has a sister named Jasmine.

