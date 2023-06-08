While episodes started on Monday, 5th June on ITV2, there’s no need to panic if you’re already behind - as each show is put onto the ITVX platform after it has aired.

The week has finally arrived - Love Island is back and we’re already caught up in the drama of the current series!

After being initially coupled-up thanks to a public vote, there has already been hints at a love-triangle between Molly, Mitchel and Jess, as well as the entrance of the first bombshell - South London PT, Zachariah Noble.

And entering the villa on Wednesday’s show was the arrival of new bombshell Whitney Adebayo, an entrepreneur from Camden who chose to go on a romantic date at the beach with André.

But what is Whitney looking for in a man, and why does she think the Love Island villa is the perfect place to find one? Read on to find out…

Whitney Adebayo – key facts

Whitney Adebayo

Age: 25

Job: Entrepreneur

From: London

Instagram: @whitbrownsx

Who is Whitney Adebayo?

Hailing from Camden Town in North London, Whitney claims she will have “good vibes” in the villa.

“I can be really silly and funny but I can also get deep,” explains the 25-year-old. “It depends on the person and the situation but I am a very adaptable person, I know how to read the room.”

While her mum says she is stubborn, entrepreneur Whitney continues that her friends think she is the life of the party - something which we’ll no doubt see more of on the show as the weeks go on.

“In series 8, Danica gave her fellow islanders twerking lessons around the pool - that’s the sort of thing I will be doing in the Villa,” she laughs.

How old is Whitney Adebayo?

Whitney Adebayo is 25 years old - she will turn 26 in November and is a Scorpio.

Is Whitney on Instagram?

Yes - you can find Whitney at @whitbrownsx on Instagram.

The Love Island hopeful has already racked up nearly 5000 followers, and excitedly changed her bio to: 'I’m off to find love in the @loveisland villa!'

Whitney Adebayo

Why did Whitney sign up for Love Island summer 2023?

With her “triple B’s - bum, boobs and brains,” Whitney is in the villa to enjoy herself.

“Why not? I want to have fun and have a lit summer,” she says. “Why would you not want to date me? I don’t lack in any aspect - I’m that girl.”

But underneath that happy-go-lucky exterior, Whitney adds that she is quite a sensitive soul.

“I can fall in lust but I don’t fall in love quickly,” she explains. “My big thing is trust - I’ve got to trust you fully before I can give you my heart. I won’t give you my heart for free, you've got to earn it.”

What is Whitney looking for in a partner?

Of the qualities she’s looking for in a potential new beau, Whitney says “a good sense of humour, emotional depth and [someone who] makes time for me” are at the top of her list - while nail-biters and guys in skinny jeans are a big no-no!

“I have a thing about nice hands,” she laughs.

Whitney adds: “I’m too much to handle sometimes, maybe people are intimidated by me. I know what I want and I’m very picky.”

