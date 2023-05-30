Among this year's gang of singles looking to find their perfect partner is French communications manager Mehdi Edno, who producers are reportedly hoping will be this year's answer to Davide Sanclimenti.

A new summer season of Love Island is very nearly back on our screens, bringing with it a new line-up of contestants hoping for romance.

Will he be able to win over potential dates by speaking the language of love?

Before he makes his entrance in the villa and couples up for the very first time, here's what you need to know about Mehdi...

Mehdi Edno - key facts

Mehdi Edno. ITV / Lifted Entertainment

Age: 26

Job: Communications manager

Instagram: @mehdiedno

Who is Mehdi Edno?

Medhi hails from Bordeaux in the southwest of France, but splits his time between there and London.

He also reportedly works as a model, and apparently producers are hoping that the European islander could prove a worthy successor to 2022 winner Davide Sanclimenti, ticking off the same "tall, dark and handsome" boxes on Islanders' checklists.

According to Medhi, speaking in his native tongue usually causes girls' heads to turn. "I’d simply start by speaking French, that usually gets girls interested," he says.

Why is Medhi Edno taking part in Love Island?

Mehdi says that after a hectic few years where he has been focusing on work and studying, the time is finally right for him to find a partner.

"I’ve been busy for the last few years with work, and doing my master's degree, but now I’m done with the busy schedule, and ready to find love," he explains.

As for his type on paper, Medhi reckons that "looks are important but they aren’t everything". He is on the hunt for a girl with "a good sense of humour and someone who is outgoing and up for an adventure".

How old is Mehdi Edno?

Mehdi is 26 years old.

Is Mehdi Edno on Instagram?

You can follow Mehdi on Instagram at @mehdiedno, where he has shared plenty of smouldering snaps from life in Bordeaux, showing him enjoying sunny days at the beach and practising various watersports.

His Instagram bio currently confirms that he is "off to find love in the @loveisland villa", and his account will go dormant during his time on the show, in accordance with Love Island's new duty of care protocols.

