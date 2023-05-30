One of the singletons who will be making an entrance on day one of the competition is André Furtado, a business owner from the Midlands who is hoping to woo his perfect match with his charm and his impressive language skills.

A brand new season of Love Island is very nearly upon us! Now in its 10th series, the ITV2 dating show will be back with a bang on Monday 5th June, when we'll meet the latest batch of contestants who'll be cracking on in Mallorca.

Here's what we know so far about André.

André Furtado - key facts

André Furtado. ITV / Lifted Entertainment

Age: 21

Job: Business owner

Instagram: @dre.furtado

Who is André Furtado?

Business owner André hails from Dudley, near Birmingham. Don't be surprised if he falls head over heels for another Islander at speed: the contestant says that he falls in love "too quickly, to be honest".

"When I look at beautiful ladies, before I’ve said hello to them I’ve already fallen in love," he adds. "I’m already planning the wedding."

And as for his ideal first date? "I would love to go strawberry picking, I’d want to have a field spelt out in her name, then I’d have to ask her to be my girlfriend. So I’d like to plant a field full of strawberries." Over to you, producers...

What will André Furtado bring to the Love Island villa?

As well as being "charming", André promises that he will "bring good looks and some language lessons" to the new season of Love Island.

"I’m going to teach the other Islanders Portuguese, Spanish and a little bit of Creole," he says. "I think I’ve got every slice of the pie."

He'll surely face competition from French contestant Mehdi when is comes to dishing out language lessons, though.

How old is André Furtado?

André is 21 years old, making him one of the younger islanders in this season's cohort. He shared photos from his 21st birthday celebrations on social media earlier in May.

Is André Furtado on Instagram?

You can follow André on Instagram at @dre.furtado, although you won't see any new posts on his account while he is in the Love Island villa, as ITV's current duty of care policy for contestants stipulates that they must pause activity on their social media handles while taking part in the show.

It's part of new measures introduced earlier this year in order to protect Islanders, along with their friends and family, from trolling.

