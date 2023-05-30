Among the new Love Island contestants looking to find 'the one' under the Majorcan sun is Ruchee Gurung, who promises to bring "glam and big energy" to the summer 2023 season of ITV's dating show.

It's that time of year again - a brand new cohort of genetically blessed singletons are heading into the Love Island villa for a summer of dating and drama.

Will she turn heads, and could she end up taking the £50,000 cash prize? We'll have to wait and see, but for now here's everything we know so far about Ruchee Gurung.

Ruchee Gurung - key facts

Age: 24

Job: Beautician

Instagram: @rucheewawo

Who is Ruchee Gurung?

The very first contestant to be unveiled for Love Island's 2023 summer edition, Ruchee is a beautician hailing from Sutton in south-west London.

Ruchee describes herself as "really caring", and has already given viewers a hint of what they can expect from her stint in the villa. "When I'm with someone I’m all about them," she said.

"I’m also really loyal and love doing nice things for the people that are special to me. My love language is gift giving, so I’m a real giver when it comes to relationships."

Why did Ruchee Gurung want to take part in Love Island?

Opening up about why she decided to sign up for the dating show, Ruchee explained: "I’m single and looking for love, and it’s the perfect opportunity for me to find someone. I’m a relationship kind of girl, but so far it’s not worked out for me. So I’m looking forward to hopefully finding the right person in the villa."

Though we don't yet know much about Ruchee's type on paper, she has revealed the traits that give her the ick, explaining that she is not a fan of "guys with no ambition". She's got high standards when it comes to dress sense, too. "I also get the ick if I see a guy wearing white jeans and red trainers," she said.

"Another one is super skinny jeans when they look like leggings. Fashion is such an important thing for me. If I go on a date and the guy isn’t wearing something I like, I’m going home." Sounds like the pressure is on for the boys to sharpen up their style.

How old is Ruchee Gurung?

Ruchee is 24 years old.

Is Ruchee Gurung on Instagram?

Yes indeed. You can follow Ruchee over on Instagram at @rucheewawo, but bear in mind that you won't see any updates on her account until she leaves the villa.

As part of ITV's duty of care guidelines for islanders, contestants now pause posts on their social media handles while they are on the show, rather than handing over their accounts to friends and family.

Ruchee's Instagram bio currently states that she is "off to find love in the @loveisland villa".

