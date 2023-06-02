24-year-old Molly is a social media creator and musical theatre performer, and her mum Janet Marsh has had several roles in Coronation Street over the years, appearing as a nurse, a receptionist and an ITU worker.

New Love Island contestant Molly Marsh has revealed that her actor mum is “really supportive and excited” about her taking part in the ITV2 dating show.

Janet has also featured in series like Bodies, Where The Heart Is and Still Open All Hours.

Asked whether her mum had given her any tips about dealing with the cameras before she headed into the villa, Molly told RadioTimes.com and other press that Janet was “very open to the opportunities” but hadn’t dished out any specific advice.

“We already have been very big fans of the show,” she added, explaining that her family would usually “all sit together every time Love Island’s on,” and have conversations about who she would couple up with if she was in the villa.

“They know how the show works and what it entails,” she said. “So they are really excited for me and they know how much I love being in a relationship. They know that I love being in love, so they do want that for me again, so I can probably leave them alone a bit!”

Emphasising her closeness with her family, Molly said that any potential partner would have to also be “very family orientated, because the first day he comes to meet my family, he’s going to meet everybody at once. So he needs to be a confident guy ready for that".

Molly toured the Love Island villa in South Africa, where the winter edition of the show is filmed, at the start of the year, and is thought to have been scouted by producers afterwards.

She said that she felt “a little more prepared” after having visited one of the show’s locations, “because I felt so comfortable and safe, and it was an environment that I really liked the feel of, which gave me the nudge to apply.

It’s definitely made me feel more relaxed and more at ease, and it’s going to be really strange stepping into the villa again for real this time”.

