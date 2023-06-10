Although it's only been five days since season 10 landed on our screens, it's time to say goodbye to one unlucky islander as the show's first recoupling saw George Fensom leave the villa.

It's hard to think it's nearly been a week since Love Island summer 2023 kicked off, but there's no denying that the beloved reality show is back with a bang.

The tense evening around the firepit marked the first time this batch of islanders have had to choose who they want to recouple with, after most of the couples were put together by public vote.

It hasn't been the plainest of sailing for many of the couples after three bombshells entered the villa in the space of the five days, prompting many to rethink their partners. One of the supposedly strongest couples, Molly and Mitchel, were left on the rocks after Molly admitted wanting to get to know Zachariah and Sammy.

But the dramatic first recoupling saw Molly pick Mitchel, as well as bombshells Zachariah and Sammy being picked by Catherine and Jess respectively.

So, who left Love Island last night? Read on for everything you need to know about this year's dumped islanders from the Love Island summer 2023 cast.

Who left Love Island last night? All the dumped season 10 contestants

George Fensom - DUMPED in episode 5

George Fensom in Love Island. ITV / Love Island / Lifted Entertainment

While the 24-year-old was previously coupled up with Jess, as chosen by the public, it was quickly revealed that the two didn't share a romantic connection. Although the pair got on as friends, they admitted they weren't what each other were looking for, leaving both of them somewhat single and looking elsewhere for connections in the villa.

Throughout the first week, George has attempted to get to know Molly and more recently, Whitney, but it wasn't enough to form a solid connection in the run up to the surprise recoupling. Jess recoupled with new bombshell Sammy, leaving George as the only boy who wasn't picked. He's the first islander to exit the villa.

Upon leaving the villa, George said: "I’ve had an absolute blast, dropping loose game and making everyone laugh. The experiences I’ve had, the people I’ve met and the lifelong friendships that I’ve formed have made my Villa experience very worthwhile. I wish everyone in there the best Villa experience and I can’t wait to see them all on the outside."

