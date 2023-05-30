Among this year's initial cohort of 10 singletons is George Fensom, who promises to bring "charm, personality, good looks, quick wit" and, erm, "tanned ankles" to the villa.

Are you ready for another summer of love? Love Island is back on our screens for its 10th season, bringing with it a new line-up of contestants hoping to turn heads, crack on and find someone who is 100% their type on paper.

Before the new season kicks off, here's what we know so far about new islander George.

George Fensom - key facts

George Fensom. Love Island / Lifted Entertainment

Age: 24

Job: Business development executive

Instagram: @georgefensom

Who is George Fensom?

A business development executive hailing from Bedford, George is confident that he will bring a party spirit (and some questionable dance moves) to the villa. "I'm the first person to bring the vibe up, I’m always dancing," he says. "I’m always the one who wants to go out. My go-to dance move is what I call the Dad Dance, I’m gonna bring dad jokes and dad dancing to the villa." Sounds like this year's talent show could be a sight to behold.

What is George Fensom looking for in a partner?

When it comes to potential dates, George is on the look out for a girl with "drive", who is "passionate about something, whether it’s a job or enjoying trips to the zoo on Saturdays".

In terms of his type, he adds that he tends to "prefer a girl who is naturally good looking, and someone who has even more banter than me - although I don’t believe that’s physically possible. I think those three qualities make for a perfect mix in a partner". Will he find 'the one' in the villa? We'll have to wait and see.

And if he had to choose three famous faces to join him in the villa, the first would be Megan Fox, while "the second would be Anne Hegerty from The Chase. I wouldn't crack on with her but I'd have a laugh with her". Finally, he'd like Nigella Lawson to be on board to "cook something sexy".

How old is George Fensom?

George is 24 years old.

Is George Fensom on Instagram?

You can find George's Instagram profile over on the handle @georgefensom, where he has previously shared gym selfies and photos from nights out with friends.

However, posts on George's account will be paused while he is in the Love Island villa, as ITV's current duty of care guidelines stipulate that contestants' social media accounts should go dormant while they are on the show, so that islanders and their friends and family are shielded from potential trolling.

