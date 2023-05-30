A new line-up of contestants are preparing to make their slo-mo entrance into the Majorcan villa, where they will be hoping to meet their perfect match on the ITV2 dating show.

The weather is getting warmer and the days are getting longer, which means one thing: it's nearly time for another summer edition of Love Island .

One of the new Islanders ready to turn heads in season 10 is Irish estate agent Catherine Agbaje. Here's what we know so far about this singleton looking for romance under the Spanish sun...

Catherine Agbaje - key facts

Catherine Agbaje ITV / Lifted Entertainment

Age: 22

Job: Commercial real estate agent

Instagram: @catherine_agbaje

Who is Catherine Agbaje?

Hailing from Dublin, Ireland, Catherine is a commercial real estate agent who describes herself as "fun", "flirty" and "never boring", promising: "I can chat your ears off!" She reckons that those closest to her would describe her as "a loving character".

"I’m always smiling, I’m always happy, I’m always laughing," she adds. "You’ll always see me with a smile on my face." Sounds like she will be able to lift the mood if things get a bit argumentative in the villa.

Anything else we should know about her? "My teeth are real, people always think they are veneers!" she says. She also has two degrees, with an undergraduate degree in Psychology and Sociology and a masters in Real Estate.

Why did Catherine Agbaje want to take part in Love Island?

Like her fellow contestants, Catherine is looking for her perfect match, and while she's yet to reveal what her usual type on paper in, she has promised that she has "so much love to give". Here's hoping that she finds the right person.

More like this

How old is Catherine Agbaje?

Catherine is 22 years old, so it wasn't long ago that she was studying for the aforementioned degrees.

Is Catherine Agbaje on Instagram?

Yes, you can follow Catherine over on Instagram at @catherine_agbaje, where she has previously shared plenty of envy-inducing holiday photos from trips to destinations like Miami, Dubai and Mykonos.

She'll take a pause on posting while in the Love Island villa, though, as the show's current duty of care protocols stipulate that contestants put their accounts on hold during their time on the dating show (rather than handing over control of their social media profiles to friends or family, as was commonplace before this rule was introduced at the start of 2023).

Love Island starts on ITV2 on Monday 5th June 2023 at 9pm. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.