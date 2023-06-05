The summer series kicked off on ITV2 on Monday 5th June, with the new Love Island summer 2023 contestants arriving in the villa together in a new format change .

Season 10 of Love Island may only just have begun, but we've already got our first bombshell in the form of hunky Zachariah Noble.

The islanders were then coupled up by the public. But, that's not all as Maya Jama returned to the villa before the end of episode 1, asking the girls to step forward if they weren't happy in their couples.

Admitting they didn't feel a connection in their current partnerships, Ruchee Gurung and Jess Harding stepped forward. Then in walked new boy Zacahriah Noble, who would later get to steal one girl leaving one of the boys vulnerable.

But, who will Zachariah choose?

You'll have to keep watching to find out, but in the meantime read on for everything you need to know about Zachariah Noble as he joins the Love Island villa.

Zachariah Noble - Key Facts

Age: 25

Job: Personal trainer and basketball player

From: South East London

Instagram: @zachariah_noble97

Who is Zachariah Noble?

Zachariah Noble is the first bombshell of season 10. Hailing from Lewisham in South East London, Zachariah is a personal trainer and basketball player.

He is a shooting guard who most recently played for Worcester Wolves in British Basketball.

Why did Zachariah Noble want to take part in Love Island summer 2023?

Zachariah wanted to try something different, so signed up for the ITV2 dating show, saying: "I always say, ‘You only grow as a person when you take yourself out of your comfort zone’ and I think it’s something that’s so far out of my comfort zone, I’d be silly not to give it a go. Being 25, I’m at a crossroads where I’ve been having fun, but I also want to have the peace and harmony that comes from being with the right woman."

So, what's he looking for in a future partner?

"The most important things are that someone is genuine and they also have good banter," he said.

In terms of why he's still single, he added: "I’m not going to be young forever and it would be nice to meet someone and get some good holiday pictures whilst I’m still looking half decent!"

Is Zachariah on Instagram?

He sure is! Zachariah can be followed at @zachariah_noble97, where he has 2.5k followers as of June 2023. But, this is sure to change as he appears on the ITV2 dating show.

How tall is Zachariah Noble?

According to reports, Zachariah is 6ft 3in tall.

How old is Zachariah Noble?

Zachariah is 25-years-old. According to reports, his birthday is on 13th June 1997, so he could be celebrating a birthday in the villa.

