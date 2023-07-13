Making their debut just before the final are Josh Brocklebank and Ella Barnes, who has a past with Tryique Hyde.

We have a feeling Tyrique's partner Ella Thomas isn't going to like this...

So, who exactly is Ella Barnes? And how does she know Tyrique?

Read on for everything you need to know about Ella Barnes, including her age, job, Instagram, and what she had to say about joining the ITV2 dating show.

Who is Ella Barnes?

Ella Barnes is a 23-year-old championship dancer and model from Kent.

Speaking ahead of her Love Island debut, she said: "I’m excited to go into the Villa because I feel like I’ll bring a lot of spice and drama. I’m open to getting to know all the boys. At the moment, everyone is happy in their couples but I plan on going in there to shake things up."

In terms of how she'd describe herself, she added: "Confident and bubbly. But, I’m also very loving underneath it all, once you get to know me you will see that I’ve got a really good heart.I have a fiery side too, if I think someone is in the wrong or they overstep the line, I’m not afraid to go tell them. In terms of my looks, I’d say I’m a 5ft 2in pocket rocket."

How does Ella know Tyrique Hyde?

It's not quite known how Ella and Tyrique know one another, but viewers have suspected that they dated.

Before entering the villa, Ella said: "I have a feeling I could make a few boys’ heads turn, especially Tyrique because we have history."

Tyrique's friend and former islander Toby Aromolaran also hinted that Ella B's arrival could come as a shock to Tyrique, as he praised the show for the casting.

"Na give the producers a raise, all of them!" Toby wrote alongside the show's announcement.

How old is Ella Barnes?

Ella Barnes is 23-years-old, making her one of the younger contestants this year. Ouzy See is the oldest at 28-years-old, while Amber Wise, 19, is the youngest.

Is Ella Barnes on Instagram?

She sure is and can be followed at @ellabellabarnes

As of July 2023, she has 25.5k followers, and shares lots of picturesque photos from her nights out and holidays.

