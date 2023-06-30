The original Love Island 2023 contestants then get to decide whether they want to stick with their current partner or twist and recouple with someone new.

With the twist usually taking place around episode 25-30, RadioTimes.com speculated that it might be coming soon in their Love Island Lowdown.

We also discussed the possibility of Molly Marsh returning with Love Island: The Morning After podcast hosts Indiyah and Sam, with fans convinced there was more to her shock exit.

Now, Love Island has teased that Casa Amor is coming.

So, when does Casa Amor start? How long will it last for? And is Molly Marsh coming back?

Here's everything we know so far.

When does Casa Amor start?

It looks like Casa Amor will be kicking off this weekend from Friday, 30th June.

Following Thursday night's episode, they teased the return of the twist with the iconic Casa Amor lights sign, with the show's narrator Iain Stirling saying: "And guess what's back!"

According to a source, viewers will see events play out over the weekend.

"[Casa Amor is] going to be the most shocking twist yet because the cast have no idea it’s coming – filming starts tomorrow and it’ll be on screen this weekend," an insider told The Sun.

How long will Casa Amor last?

Casa Amor usually runs for about three or four days, and ends with the islanders deciding whether they want to recouple with their current partner or move on to a newbie.

While only brief in comparison to the rest of the series, it's been known to really flip things in the villa, with the scenes later making up most of the content for the iconic movie night.

With the twist set to air over the weekend, it's likely we could see the conclusion by Thursday 6th July.

Is Molly Marsh returning for Casa Amor?

ITV hasn't confirmed whether Molly will be making a return, but fans are convinced she hasn't really left and will make a comeback for Casa Amor.

If she were to return, Molly would come face-to-face with her ex Zachariah Noble, who was stolen by Kady McDermott last week.

Following her exit, Molly said that she hopes Zachariah would come back to her outside the villa, saying: "Everything happens for a reason, I don’t regret anything. But I hope something will come of it on the outside, because I’ll definitely wait for him.

"I want to see him when he comes out and I want to carry on where we left off, because I think there’s still unfinished conversations and more to get to know about each other."

The Sun reported that Molly has jetted to Spain and could be heading to Casa Amor.

Casa Amor 2023 cast

With Casa Amor set to return, the one thing we all want to know is - who are the contestants? ITV has yet to reveal who the 12 boys and girls are, but we'll keep you updated as soon as we know more.

