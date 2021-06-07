Who is Love Island voiceover man Iain Stirling?

It won’t be long now before we hear all the goss straight from the Love Island villa, so it’s only right we put a name and face to the distinctive voice of its Scottish narrator – comedian Iain Stirling.

Advertisement

Stirling has been narrating the series since 2015, and he returns to the seventh series this year alongside his wife and the show’s host Laura Whitmore.

In the recent Love Island 2021 trailer, Stirling can be heard telling a crowd of people: “This is not a drill” ahead of the series which will return to ITV this June.

As we get ready for Love Island 2021 to kick off and make our summers all better, here’s everything you need to know about Love Island voiceover Iain Stirling.

Who is Iain Stirling?

Iain Stirling is the Scottish stand-up comedian, writer and television presenter who acts as the resident voiceover artist for reality dating show Love Island. He provides the witty – and occasionally savage – commentary over clips of the islanders’ antics that can be heard each series.

He started his career as a CBBC presenter in 2009 alongside his puppet sidekick Hacker the Dog, and presented children’s programmes All Over the Place and panel show The Dog Ate My Homework, which won him a Children’s BAFTA in 2017.

Stirling started narrating Love Island on ITV2 in 2015, which raised his public profile as the show grew in popularity. He went onto compete in the eighth series of Taskmaster on Dave and currently presents the ITV2 gameshow CelebAbility, which sees a team of famous faces take on members of the public in a series of challenges.

Stirling recently released a book – Not F**king Ready to Adult – and is touring his stand-up show Failing Upwards this year.

Where have I seen Iain before?

In addition to his CBBC tenure, Stirling has appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show, The Russell Howard Hour and Sky One’s Comedians Watching Football with Friends.

He was one of six comedians to feature on Comedy Central’s Comedy Bus, a series where each episode, one comic takes the others back to their hometown – which for Stirling is Edinburgh.

He has appeared as a guest on various episodes of Love Island: Aftersun – the reality series’ sister show.

Get all the latest Love Island news and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Love Island and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How long has Iain been the narrator on Love Island?

Stirling has narrated Love Island since its first series in 2015. He did not narrate the 2005 version of the show, which was presented by Patrick Kielty, Kelly Brook and Fearne Cotton, and cancelled after two series.

Caroline Flack presented the first five series of Love Island starting in 2015. She stepped down in December 2019 and sadly died in February 2020.

Stirling’s wife Laura Whitmore hosted the winter series in Cape Town, and will return for Love Island 2021.

How long has Iain been in a relationship with Love Island host Laura Whitmore?

Stirling has been dating Irish radio and TV presenter Laura Whitmore officially since August 2017. The couple have lived in their North London home together since December 2018 and share a dog named Mick.

They became parents to their first child together this year and also tied the knot.

Advertisement

Before landing her Love Island presenting job, Whitmore presented series 11 of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here: Extra Camp and took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2016. She currently presents her own show on BBC Radio 5 Live.