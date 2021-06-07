Who is Love Island host Laura Whitmore?

ITV’s Love Island is on its way, and returning to present the show is Irish presenter Laura Whitmore.

The 36-year-old can be seen prancing around in a red jumpsuit for the new Love Island 2021 trailer, before sounding an alarm which reads: “In case of Love Island: Crack on.”

She returns to the show with her husband and the show’s voiceover Iain Stirling. Stirling has been at the helm of the show since 2015, while Whitmore took over from late host, Caroline Flack, who stepped down from the show in early 2020.

As the series returns, here’s everything you need to know about Love Island host Laura Whitmore.

Who is Laura Whitmore?

Hailing from Ireland, Whitmore is a 36-year-old broadcaster with over 10 years’ experience in the television industry. She was also a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, making it to week seven with partner Giovanni Pernice.

She took over from Caroline Flack in January 2020, hosting the show’s first winter series.

At the time, she said: “Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role. I’ve watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice.”

Where have I seen Laura before?

Whitmore has appeared on a range of ITV entertainment reality shows, having previously presented music interview show The Hot Desk, The Brits Backstage and I’m a Celebrity spin off, Get Me Out of Here! NOW!.

In 2018, she presented ITV2 reality show Survival of the Fittest.

She’s since joined Keith Lemon’s Celebrity Juice as a regular panelist alongside Emily Atack and Maya Jama.

What was Survival of the Fittest?

Oddly enough, Survival of the Fittest was billed as ‘Winter’s answer to Love Island’ so perhaps Whitmore was always fated to land a role on the show.

The series, which came from the same production company as Love Island, saw a team of boys and a team of girls compete with each other across a variety of mental and physical challenges.

Like winter Love Island, the series was filmed in South Africa – but it didn’t fare nearly as well as its sister show and was cancelled after its debut series on account of poor ratings.

How long have Laura Whitmore and Love Island narrator Iain Stirling been in a relationship?

The pair have been dating officially since August 2017, and they have lived together in their North London home since December 2018.

They share a dog named Mick, and this year they became parents to their first child and also got married – double congratulations, guys!

