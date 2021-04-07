Celebrity Juice 2021 release date: Host, team captains, celebrity guests and news

By Jo Berry

The maddest comedy panel game on TV is back for a 25th series this spring, with host and writer Keith Lemon once again challenging his celebrity panellists to compete in increasingly daft contests.

There’s the buzzer round, where the contestants answer a number of questions against the clock, and Lemon Head, in which a graphic of Keith’s face leads to clues and questions, to name just two.

And despite Covid restrictions that include clear plastic panels between the team members, there are bound to be numerous (if somewhat pandemic-friendly) action rounds too – hopefully including the deliciously dippy Helicopter Head, in which a contestant has to wear a stocking on their head containing an orange, and then use their head gear to knock off items from podiums to win a prize.

Celebrity Juice 2021 release date

Rumour has it that the 25th series of the ITV2 panel show Celebrity Juice is due to start on Thursday 8th April at 10pm.

Who is the host of Celebrity Juice?

Keith Lemon – aka actor and comedian Leigh Francis – who has presented the show since it started in 2008, is, of course, back as host for the new season.

He posted a YouTube video on 27th February to let everyone know filming had begun on the new series and showed his dressing room filled with snacks and, apparently, rather a lot of gift bottles of booze.

Who are the team captains on Celebrity Juice 2021?

Following in the footsteps of Holly Willoughby, Fearne Cotton, Paddy McGuinness, and Mel B, the captains for the new season are Laura Whitmore and Emily Atack:

Laura Whitmore

Age: 35

Irish TV presenter and model Laura Whitmore replaced Mel B as a team captain on Celebrity Juice in September 2020. Married to comedian and presenter Iain Stirling, Laura has been pregnant during filming of the 25th season, and the pair recently announced they are expecting their baby soon. Laura is also the presenter of Love Island and Love Island: Aftersun and has a new book out called No One Can Change Your Life Except For You.

Emily Atack

Age: 31

Currently starring as one of the judges on the home guessing series This Is My House, Emily took over team captain duties on Celebrity Juice when Holly Willoughby left last year. She revealed earlier this month that they were halfway through filming the series.

“We’ve got so many lovely guests,” she says. “The beauty of Celebrity Juice is that just when you thought they couldn’t think of something more mad for you to do, all of a sudden you’re strapped to a rocket and flying to space, and you have to eat a load of Wotsits and come back and count the Wotsits.”

Which celebrity guests will appear on Celebrity Juice?

Former BBC Radio 1 presenter Maya Jama has been confirmed as a regular panellist for the new season, taking the place of former regular Gino D’Acampo.

In a statement, Maya said: “It’s a show I dreamed about going on when I was growing up and so I’m beyond thrilled to become a regular on the show and be given the opportunity to share the panel with some of my favourite people. Bang Tidy!”

In Keith’s video diary to announce the start of filming this season, some other guests make an appearance including John Barrowman, Sophie Ellis Bextor, and I’m A Celeb’s Jordan North who will all appear in the first episode. Meanwhile Keith also announces in the clip that Shirley Ballas, Judi Love, Jamie Laing and Roman Kemp are due to appear in the second episode.

Celebrity Juice starts on ITV2 on Thursday, April 8th at 10pm.