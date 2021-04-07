Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrity Juice 2021 release date: Host, team captains, celebrity guests and news
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Celebrity Juice 2021 release date: Host, team captains, celebrity guests and news

Everything you need to know as series 25 comes to ITV.

Celebrity Juice 2021

Published:

By Jo Berry

Advertisement

The maddest comedy panel game on TV is back for a 25th series this spring, with host and writer Keith Lemon once again challenging his celebrity panellists to compete in increasingly daft contests.

There’s the buzzer round, where the contestants answer a number of questions against the clock, and Lemon Head, in which a graphic of Keith’s face leads to clues and questions, to name just two.

And despite Covid restrictions that include clear plastic panels between the team members, there are bound to be numerous (if somewhat pandemic-friendly) action rounds too – hopefully including the deliciously dippy Helicopter Head, in which a contestant has to wear a stocking on their head containing an orange, and then use their head gear to knock off items from podiums to win a prize.

Celebrity Juice 2021 release date

Rumour has it that the 25th series of the ITV2 panel show Celebrity Juice is due to start on Thursday 8th April at 10pm.

Who is the host of Celebrity Juice?

Keith Lemon – aka actor and comedian Leigh Francis – who has presented the show since it started in 2008, is, of course, back as host for the new season.

He posted a YouTube video on 27th February to let everyone know filming had begun on the new series and showed his dressing room filled with snacks and, apparently, rather a lot of gift bottles of booze.

Who are the team captains on Celebrity Juice 2021?

Following in the footsteps of Holly Willoughby, Fearne Cotton, Paddy McGuinness, and Mel B, the captains for the new season are Laura Whitmore and Emily Atack:

Laura Whitmore

Laura Whitmore
Laura Whitmore
ITV

Age: 35

Instagram: @thewhitmore 

Twitter: @thewhitmore

Irish TV presenter and model Laura Whitmore replaced Mel B as a team captain on Celebrity Juice in September 2020. Married to comedian and presenter Iain Stirling, Laura has been pregnant during filming of the 25th season, and the pair recently announced they are expecting their baby soon. Laura is also the presenter of Love Island and Love Island: Aftersun and has a new book out called No One Can Change Your Life Except For You.

Emily Atack

Emily Atack
Emily Atack

Age: 31

Instagram: @emilyatackofficial

Twitter: @EmAtack

Currently starring as one of the judges on the home guessing series This Is My House, Emily took over team captain duties on Celebrity Juice when Holly Willoughby left last year. She revealed earlier this month that they were halfway through filming the series.

“We’ve got so many lovely guests,” she says. “The beauty of Celebrity Juice is that just when you thought they couldn’t think of something more mad for you to do, all of a sudden you’re strapped to a rocket and flying to space, and you have to eat a load of Wotsits and come back and count the Wotsits.” 

Which celebrity guests will appear on Celebrity Juice?

Celebrity Juice Maya Jama
Celebrity Juice Maya Jama
ITV

Former BBC Radio 1 presenter Maya Jama has been confirmed as a regular panellist for the new season, taking the place of former regular Gino D’Acampo.

In a statement, Maya said: “It’s a show I dreamed about going on when I was growing up and so I’m beyond thrilled to become a regular on the show and be given the opportunity to share the panel with some of my favourite people. Bang Tidy!”

In Keith’s video diary to announce the start of filming this season, some other guests make an appearance including John Barrowman, Sophie Ellis Bextor, and I’m A Celeb’s Jordan North who will all appear in the first episode. Meanwhile Keith also announces in the clip that Shirley Ballas, Judi Love, Jamie Laing and Roman Kemp are due to appear in the second episode.

Advertisement

Celebrity Juice starts on ITV2 on Thursday, April 8th at 10pm. Fore more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Also visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Tags

All about Celebrity Juice

Celebrity Juice 2021
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!
Whitefurze Bell Terracotta Planters + Trough + J. Arthur Bower's 50L Compost Bundle

Exclusive offer from Radio Times:

Claim a Whitefurze planter bundle for just £19.99!

Get offer